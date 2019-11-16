With the support of two large awards — $810,000 from Rapid City's Vision Fund and a $400,000 grant from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation — the Club for Boys was well on its way to a successful $2 million capital campaign.
Over $1.94 million has been raised over the past summer and fall, and the Club hopes to wrap up the campaign this winter with support from local donors.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the Vision Fund and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation for their support during this important moment in our organization’s five-decade-plus history,” Doug Herrmann, executive director of the Club, said in a news release. “We live in an incredibly generous community that has shown over the years they believe in what we’re doing. We are really pushing hard to raise the remaining $60,000 by Dec. 31."
The capital campaign targets five areas that includes four construction projects, said Assistant Executive Director Mark Kline, who was once a member of the Club.
First, the Club plans to remodel the main lobby, which will allow for greater security and more space for parents to pick up their sons. The roof of the main gym will also be replaced.
“Safety is one of the most important things we can provide our boys,” said Kline of the Club, which now serves more than 1,300 boys.
To enhance programming, construction of a new multi-sport court and remodeling the Erickson Building are part of the campaign. The Erickson Building will be designed to offer space specifically for the Club’s growing middle and high school program.
You have free articles remaining.
“We continue to see growth in participation at the Club, and we need the space to accommodate that growth. We are lucky to have the Erickson Building, which was the former site of our Thrift Store. We have exciting plans to renovate it for the teenage boys who attend the Club,” Kline said.
The campaign will also help establish a fund for health insurance and retirement program for employees, allowing the Club to attract and retain staff members.
Kline said the impact of the Club goes far beyond Rapid City and continues in the lives of the men who were members.
“We have alumni stopping by all the time to reminisce and tell us about how the Club helped shape their lives,” he said. “That’s really what this campaign is about — creating opportunities for boys to grow into men who positively contribute to society.”
The Club has been a good steward of the resources the community has donated over the years, said Sara Gentry, executive director of the Club for Boys Foundation.
“More than 85 percent of our funds each year come from right here in the community,” she said. “The Club wouldn’t be what it is today without that support.”
If the funds for the capital campaign are raised by December, Herrmann anticipates the remodeling work to begin at the start of the new year.