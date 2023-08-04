Ellsworth has welcomed its newest deputy commander of the world’s largest B-1B combat wing.

Col. Joshua Wiitala recently assumed the position as the 28th Bomb Wing deputy commander. Wiitala brings unique experiences to the 28th Bomb Wing, previously serving as an instructor pilot for both the C-17 Globemaster III and the B-2 Spirit. Additionally, he served as a staff officer focused on developing future capabilities for the nation’s bomber force, at Headquarters United States Strategic Command (J8), Offutt AFB, Nebraska.

Prior to his current assignment , Wiitala served as a Deputy Division Chief at Headquarters Air Force (A10) where he worked on sustainment and modernization programs across the Air Force’s Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications portfolio.

Wiitala received his commission through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Washington in 2003. He is a command pilot with more than 2,800 hours in the B-2, C-17, T-1, T-37 and T-38, including 245 combat hours.