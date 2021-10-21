Cold, dry winter expected West River, drought conditions may worsen, weather service says

Below normal temperatures and ongoing drought conditions continue to be a concern for western South Dakota, after the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center issued their winter outlook on Thursday.

The winter forecast extends from December through February, showing La Nina conditions returning for the second winter in a row, said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operation Prediction Branch of the Climate Prediction Center.

“Consistent with typical La Nina conditions during winter months, we anticipate below-normal temperatures along portions of the northern tier of the U.S. while much of the south experiences above-normal temperatures,” Gottschalck said Thursday. “The southwest will certainly remain a region of concern as we anticipate below-normal precipitation where drought conditions continue in most areas.”

Below average temperatures are favored for all of Montana, northeast Wyoming and western portions of North and South Dakota, the weather service said. Those conditions are similar to what the region experienced last winter.

Rapid City Regional Airport set new record daily lows last winter on Feb. 12-14, with temperatures ranging from 12 degrees below zero to 24 degrees below zero. The lowest recorded temperature at the airport was 31 degrees below zero, set on Feb. 2, 1996.

The winter outlook shows drought conditions are expected to continue or worsen over most of North and South Dakota, Wyoming, the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Montana.

"Widespread severe to exceptional drought continues to dominate the western half of the continental U.S., Northern Plains, and the Missouri River Basin," the outlook said. "Drought conditions are forecast to persist and develop in the Southwest and Southern Plains. The Pacific Northwest, northern California, the upper Midwest, and Hawaii are most likely to experience drought improvement."

Thursday's drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska shows moderate to severe drought across most of western South Dakota.

Winter precipitation is expected to be right around normal for the entire northern Plains, the outlook shows.

"The Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and parts of the Ohio Valley and western Alaska have the greatest chances for wetter-than-average conditions," the outlook said. "Drier-than-average conditions are favored in south-central Alaska, southern California, the Southwest, and the Southeast. The forecast for the remainder of the U.S. shows equal chances for below-, near- or above-average precipitation during winter months."

From Dec. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, downtown Rapid City received 0.91 inches of precipitation and 17.1 inches of accumulated snowfall, data from the National Weather Service shows. Normal precipitation is 1.21 inches and normal snowfall accumulation is 21 inches.

The National Weather Service's seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above-, near- or below-average, and how drought conditions are anticipated to change in the months ahead. The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance, the weather service said.

The Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available Nov. 19.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.