Rapid City Collective Impact announced Thursday that it is donating $16,500 to six local organizations to help with the organization's food-security initiative.
The grants were awarded through the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, which houses Rapid City Collective Impact.
RCCI's Food Security Imitative hopes to identify food insecurity needs in Rapid City and partner with organizations to help build solutions. The grants range from $500 to $5,000.
Volunteers of America received $5,000 to expand its food pantry to serve both veterans and clients of Mommy's Closet. Community Health Center of the Black Hills received $3,000 for fresh food coupons and to support an emergency food pantry for the center's diabetic patients.
Youth & Family Services was awarded $3,375 to feed adults who accompany youth to the Monroe Street facility for summer meals. YFS received grant funds for the same purpose in 2018 and reported serving 951 more meals to kids and nearly 900 more meals to adults last summer compared to the previous summer.
Similarly, Rapid City Area Schools received $2,125 to feed adults who accompany youth to the district's food truck this summer.
The YMCA was awarded $2,500 to support a new outreach site and partnership with Wellfully that will provide lunch and activities for kids in Roosevelt Park during weekdays this summer.
Lastly, Black Hills Farmers Market was awarded $500 to provide $2 tokens to kids so they can choose their own fresh fruits and vegetables at the market in July.