College rodeo loses season, high schoolers hanging on

Though the NCAA has afforded spring college athletes another year of eligibility, the majority of the eight senior rodeo athletes at BHSU will most likely elect to move on with their lives while taking their rodeo game to many of the amateur rodeos available in the region.

Belle Fourche native Keanna Ward, a senior leader on a deep Black Hills State women’s team that had a commanding lead in Great Plains region action prior to the shutdown, will be among them.

“I don’t know if it has quite hit me yet that my college career is over, but actually, I had accepted a position to teach 4th grade (Martin) so I made the decision to go on with life instead of trying to go back to school,” Ward explained. “I’m definitely not done with rodeo though and will continue to compete in amateur rodeos in the future.”

Though bypassing another year of rodeo as a member as a Yellow Jacket, senior Alyssa Lockhart has chosen to extend her college rodeo career while pursuing an advanced degree at Texas A&M-Commerce next season.