College rodeo loses season, high schoolers hanging on

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, spring sport activities at both the college and prep levels have taken a hit. Despite the wide-open spaces of the American West where the sport is most commonly practiced, the sport of rodeo has not been exempted.
In March, the National Collegiate Athletic Association cancellation of 2020 spring sports wiped out the college rodeo schedule, including this summer’s College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. And in South Dakota, the high school rodeo season has been backed up a bit as a number of early season practice rodeos have fallen by the wayside.
“I was surprised they canceled the college finals as early as they did, but there are a lot of things behind the scenes that we don’t know,” Glen Lammers, rodeo coach at Black Hills State University, said. “A lot of things went into the decision to cancel the season and do it when they did. I respect the decision and think it was the right thing to do. I don’t know if we are over-reacting, but we sure don’t want to under-react.”
Nonetheless, the decision, as in all other sports, short-circuited the hopes and dreams of numerous college rodeo athletes particularly senior participants.
"The cancellation came about during spring break so communication was through phone and zoom meetings,” Lammers said. “Obviously, the student athletes were disappointed but they are a resilient bunch and accepted that we had to do what is best for everyone.”
Though the NCAA has afforded spring college athletes another year of eligibility, the majority of the eight senior rodeo athletes at BHSU will most likely elect to move on with their lives while taking their rodeo game to many of the amateur rodeos available in the region.
Belle Fourche native Keanna Ward, a senior leader on a deep Black Hills State women’s team that had a commanding lead in Great Plains region action prior to the shutdown, will be among them.
“I don’t know if it has quite hit me yet that my college career is over, but actually, I had accepted a position to teach 4th grade (Martin) so I made the decision to go on with life instead of trying to go back to school,” Ward explained. “I’m definitely not done with rodeo though and will continue to compete in amateur rodeos in the future.”
Though bypassing another year of rodeo as a member as a Yellow Jacket, senior Alyssa Lockhart has chosen to extend her college rodeo career while pursuing an advanced degree at Texas A&M-Commerce next season.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to rodeo one more year. I have a brother in college not too far from there so I’m really looking forward to it,” Lockhart said. “We were pretty disappointed since we had national title aspirations, but I guess we're just thankful that we were able to go to as many rodeos as we did in the fall. We had been hearing all of the stuff that was going on, but none of us had any idea that it was going to be this serious, and even right up to when they canceled the college rodeos, nobody believed it was actually going to happen.”
Though as with everything else in the “Time of Coronavirus” when decisions must be made on a day by day to day basis, high school rodeo in South Dakota, including a State Finals Rodeo in Ft. Pierre, does remain on the drawing board according to Ann Sundermann, Executive Secretary of the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association.
“The board is re-evaluating things every couple of weeks and we are still a month out but at the moment we are planning to go forward,” Sundermann said on Thursday. “There will be a date at which we need to make a final decision, and I can’t say for sure when that will be, but right now things are moving in the right direction.”
With that in mind, practice rodeos in May are still on the schedule as are regional rodeos during the first two weeks in June followed by the State Finals in mid-June. The High School National Finals Rodeo (Lincoln, Neb., July 19-25) currently remains a go as well.
An increased membership likely made possible by the cancellation of other high school sports speaks to the rising expectations of high school rodeo athletes to compete at the very first opportunity.
