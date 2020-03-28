Colonial House reboots TV dinner concept to revive business

With coronavirus social distancing guidelines keeping hungry customers from gathering en masse in his normally bustling restaurant, Colonial House Restaurant & Bar owner Kevin Beshara knew he had to think outside the To-Go Box to keep his business going.

“The environment right now is critical. We’re not doing business as normal,” Beshara said.

“We’ve shut down our dining room, so take-out, curbside and delivery have become the way to get our food into customers’ hands,” he said.

Like many restaurant owners, Beshara’s full menu is available for pick-up and delivery from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from the Mount Rushmore Road restaurant.

Beshara, however, has taken the meals to go concept a step further by reviving a staple from the 1960s — the TV dinner.

Colonial House chefs and staff have repackaged many of Beshara’s favorite lunch and dinner entrees (and a few breakfast items) in a re-heatable container that can be taken home and enjoyed that night or frozen for later.

His first challenge was to find a suitable container allowing the dinners to be reheated. He found a recyclable bowl with a clear lid to replace the traditional foam box used for to-go and “doggy-bag” leftovers.