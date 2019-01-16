A Colorado technician died last week after falling from a cell tower in Pennington County, officials confirmed.
Andrew Psomas, 23, from Broomfield, Colo., died Jan. 10 while working on a cell tower on 154th Avenue near Caputa, said Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. The call was reported at 8:44 p.m.
Psomas was the first tower technician to die this year while working, according to Wireless Estimator, an industry outlet.
While the sheriff's office responded to the call and conducted a coroner's exam, the office is not investigating the incident, Duhamel said.
She said Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a federal agency, has been made aware of the incident.
True North Tower, the Sauk Rapids, Minn., company that Psomas was working for, also confirmed the incident and said they are in the process of working with OSHA to conduct an investigation.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts are with Andrew’s family, friends and co-workers as we work through this difficult time," an emailed statement from Jordan Wang, the vice president of True North Towers said.
The Journal is waiting to hear from OSHA.
According to the company's website, it has an intensive safety training program and substance abuse policy, conducts unscheduled site visits and investigates all safety incidents.