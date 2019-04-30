Longtime Rapid City Journal columnist David Rooks died Sunday surrounded by his family. He was 63.
Rooks was a columnist for the Rapid City Journal for 20 years and was known for this thoughtful and eloquent writing about his life, faith and political beliefs.
Most recently he wrote for the Rapid City Journal about his battle with esophageal cancer.
"Joy is more powerful than grief," Rooks wrote in a September column. "Many, many times, just because cancer symptoms, combined with the effects of chemo and radiation, can be daunting, I have found myself weak and disconsolate. Just as often, as if someone opened a window on a May morning, an interior breeze has whispered within, bringing uplift and hope. See what good the Lord can do with the prayers of others."
You have free articles remaining.
Rooks series of columns drew under hundreds of letters and phone calls in support of his journey. He ended the series after the removal of his tumor was successful.
"Cancer reduced me to gratitude," Rooks wrote. "For the kindness of friends and even strangers; for my ever loving and loyal wife, who — in sickness and in health — has been steadfast in her tender care for me. I am grateful, too, for every prayer rendered from the thoughtfulness of all those, known and unknown, who took the time to offer one."
Funeral arrangements are pending with the Charles Rooks Funeral Home in Eagle Butte.