Try 1 month for 99¢
092318-nws-cancer_002.jpg
Buy Now

David Rooks

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

David Rooks is recovering after surgery on Tuesday to remove a tumor from his esophagus.

“The surgery went well,” Regional Health spokesman Dan Daly said Wednesday.

Rooks has been chronicling his battle with esophageal cancer in a column called “A Cancer Story,” which has been published weekly in the Journal since early October.

Daly said the surgery took approximately 12 hours. Rooks’ condition is listed as “serious,” which the spokesman said is common after a major surgery.

Rooks will be hospitalized for several days while he recovers. His “A Cancer Story” column will resume after he is discharged from the hospital.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags