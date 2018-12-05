David Rooks is recovering after surgery on Tuesday to remove a tumor from his esophagus.
“The surgery went well,” Regional Health spokesman Dan Daly said Wednesday.
Rooks has been chronicling his battle with esophageal cancer in a column called “A Cancer Story,” which has been published weekly in the Journal since early October.
Daly said the surgery took approximately 12 hours. Rooks’ condition is listed as “serious,” which the spokesman said is common after a major surgery.
Rooks will be hospitalized for several days while he recovers. His “A Cancer Story” column will resume after he is discharged from the hospital.