'Come to the Table' offers free workshops on understanding social differences

Two Rapid City businesswomen will host free workshops Aug. 29 and Sept. 2, with a goal of bringing the community together by understanding social differences through healthy writing, speaking and listening techniques.
The 'Come to the Table' sessions are organized by Leah Braun of Nsight Partners and Kate Meadows of Kate Meadows Writing & Editing. The first workshop is set for 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 29 at Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St., while the second will be 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at Fork Real Cafe, 324 St. Joseph St.
Both workshops are free, but participation is limited to 20 participants each.
Meadow said the sessions are an attempt to spark healthy dialogue in a society that is increasingly polarized and fractured. Participants will explore how their roles and experiences might contribute to constructive community dialogue.
"Think about it. We are divided by politics and ideologies," Meadows said. "We are divided by race. We are even divided by our choices of whether to wear a mask and whether to send our children to school.”
The workshops will draw on Braun’s expertise in oral communication and Meadows’ expertise in written communication to encourage participants to better understand themselves and then seek to understand others via three powerful communication tools — writing, speaking and listening.
Braun said participants will explore tough questions and consider how sharing their collective experiences and roles in a divided society might offer opportunities to bring people together as individuals with different backgrounds and world views.
“Now more than ever, we’re craving human connection,” Braun said. “Communication is our most basic and significant way to connect. Without communicating, we have no hope of understanding people who are different than us.”
For more information or to RSVP for the workshops, email leah@nsightpartners.net or kate@katemeadows.com.
