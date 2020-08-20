'Come to the Table' offers free workshops on understanding social differences

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Rapid City businesswomen will host free workshops Aug. 29 and Sept. 2, with a goal of bringing the community together by understanding social differences through healthy writing, speaking and listening techniques.

The 'Come to the Table' sessions are organized by Leah Braun of Nsight Partners and Kate Meadows of Kate Meadows Writing & Editing. The first workshop is set for 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 29 at Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St., while the second will be 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at Fork Real Cafe, 324 St. Joseph St.

Both workshops are free, but participation is limited to 20 participants each.

Meadow said the sessions are an attempt to spark healthy dialogue in a society that is increasingly polarized and fractured. Participants will explore how their roles and experiences might contribute to constructive community dialogue.

"Think about it. We are divided by politics and ideologies," Meadows said. "We are divided by race. We are even divided by our choices of whether to wear a mask and whether to send our children to school.”