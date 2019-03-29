The Department of Veterans Affairs Black Hills National Cemetery and VA Black Hills Health Care System will honor the service, sacrifice, and enduring achievements of Vietnam Veterans and the families who stood alongside them during a Vietnam War Commemoration 50th Anniversary event at 9:30 a.m. today at the Black Hills National Cemetery Interment Shelter. The short ceremony will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans and each Vietnam Veteran and family members will receive a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin as part of the event.
All who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of duty location, and family members of those veterans will be recognized.