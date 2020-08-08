Commercial COVID-19 antibody testing available in Sturgis, number of post-rally resident tests still available

A vendor at the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is screening for COVID-19 antibodies, Rally and Events Director Jerry Cole said.
Cole and Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie spoke about the vendor and the city’s mass testing, respectively, along with the Sturgis Good Deeds program, during the rally press conference Saturday.
Michael McVay with Alba, LLC, said his company was going to be working with a company in the Black Hills to bring COVID-19 testing to the rally. When that company backed out, they found a private investor and brought 27,000 tests with them.
“We will test anyone,” McVay said.
He said he didn’t find out they’d be going ahead with testing until Tuesday, but are now set up at the Liberty Chevrolet parking lot and will have another location across from the observation wheel on Lazelle Street.
Tests are $45 each and are for anyone. The test administrator will prep the person being tested and then prick their finger and test the blood sample using what McVay called a cassette. He said in 2-3 minutes, the test will show whether the sample contains IGM or IGG antibodies, which would reflect having had COVID-19. Someone with only IGG antibodies would no longer have the virus or be contagious, he said.
Ainslie said the city will test city employees, about two-thirds of the Meade 46-1 School District, business employees and about 550 residents who are asymptomatic following the rally.
He said residents were able to turn in applications starting Aug. 4 and has since received fewer than 100 applications.
“There’s more than enough if people are still interested,” he said.
Ainslie said the city offered tests to Meade County, but was turned down. He also said public safety in Meade County are being tested by the state. He said EMS staff was tested before the rally and will be tested after the rally, as well as the city police and fire departments. Ainslie said he believes that’s true for the Sheriff’s Department as well.
According to a previous Journal report, Jerry Derr, Meade county commissioners assistant and human resources director, said the county is not offering post-rally mass testing for the Sheriff’s Office or any other county staff, but those with symptoms can use their health insurance to get tested for free.
Residents who are symptomatic are able to be tested through Monument Health.
In response to a question from the Black Hills Pioneer, Ainslie said if people from out-of-state do get tested in Sturgis facilities and come back with a positive result, those results would fall under their home states and counties, not Meade County.
He said they would still be hospitalized or quarantined here, but that data and information is handled by the state Department of Health. He said the city was assured that if there was a spike or something needed to be addressed relating to COVID-19, the city would be notified.
Vendor update
Cole said there were about 600 temporary vendor licenses as of Friday evening, which is close to an average year.
Ainslie said it’s about 15% off from last year, although there was an increase in the past couple of days. He said he doesn’t anticipate reaching the same number as last year, though.
He also said there seems to be an increase in spending, and those who came to the rally early are part of a younger crowd than in previous years.
Concerned about COVID-19?
