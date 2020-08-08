Commercial COVID-19 antibody testing available in Sturgis, number of post-rally resident tests still available

Ainslie said the city will test city employees, about two-thirds of the Meade 46-1 School District, business employees and about 550 residents who are asymptomatic following the rally.

He said residents were able to turn in applications starting Aug. 4 and has since received fewer than 100 applications.

“There’s more than enough if people are still interested,” he said.

Ainslie said the city offered tests to Meade County, but was turned down. He also said public safety in Meade County are being tested by the state. He said EMS staff was tested before the rally and will be tested after the rally, as well as the city police and fire departments. Ainslie said he believes that’s true for the Sheriff’s Department as well.

According to a previous Journal report, Jerry Derr, Meade county commissioners assistant and human resources director, said the county is not offering post-rally mass testing for the Sheriff’s Office or any other county staff, but those with symptoms can use their health insurance to get tested for free.

Residents who are symptomatic are able to be tested through Monument Health.