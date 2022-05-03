Commission honors fallen corrections officer, hears update on Missouri River Project

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners approved a proclamation Tuesday morning declaring May 1-7 Pennington County Corrections Week, while honoring fallen corrections officer David Henry, who died in September from COVID-19.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Henry contracted COVID-19 while serving at the county jail.

Corrections officers, Sheriff Kevin Thom and Chief Deputy Brian Mueller were present to honor both Henry and the corrections staff being recognized with the proclamation. Henry’s widow, Lori, was also present, along with her daughter and Henry’s mother.

Thom and Pennington County Jail Commander Rob Yantis gave the board a background on Henry, and highlighted the importance of the work done by corrections officers. Henry died in the line of duty as a result of COVID while working in the jail, they said, and his name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington and the state memorial in Pierre.

Henry had served as a correctional officer with Pennington County since 2018, with prior service in the United States Coast Guard.

Thom described Henry as dedicated, noting his former military service and what it brought to the department. Mueller described him as even-keeled and oriented on solving problems.

“The staff really loved him,” Mueller said.

Henry’s widow saw corrections week as an opportunity to honor her husband while highlighting the “unsung heroes” of the corrections department. Henry often spoke of how the community was not aware of what goes on in corrections, she said.

“Those men and women serve their communities and put their lives on the line every day,” Lori Henry said.

Corrections officers in attendance were recognized and read the official proclamation declaring corrections week.

Commissioner Deb Hadcock thanked the corrections team for their service and acknowledged Henry for his service both to Pennington County and as a member of the Coast Guard.

In other business, Dr. Cheryl Chapman, executive director of Western Dakota Regional Water System, gave the board an update on the Missouri River Water Project. The project, focused on bringing Missouri River water to western South Dakota, has been underway just over a year.

Chapman reviewed the history of the project with the board, presenting graphs highlighting available water versus demand from 1900-2020, from a South Dakota Mines study from 2019. The graph showed projected use after 2020, with predictions on the “high side,” she said, due to population growth in Pennington County.

The graph showed average versus median precipitation as well as water available during prolonged drought.

“If you take a look at that line versus what is being used, we’re already short of water,” Chapman said.

Chapman explained extreme conservation measures were needed to ensure there would be enough drinking water — a question that fueled the Missouri Water Project.

The project would cost an estimated $2 billion and is driven by ongoing drought, Chapman said. In 2020, meetings were held to create a governance structure with representatives across the state.

The question now, she said, is how to effectively and efficiently manage the water when it gets here — a dialogue they hope to have with Pennington County and other counties across western South Dakota.

A board of directors has been chosen, with representation from Rapid City, Box Elder, New Underwood and the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

They are on the State Water Plan, which opened up funding options. A statement of interest was put out in November 2021 and a request for proposal in December. They are now seeking construction dollars from federal programs.

The board has authorized a letter to go the state's congressional delegation asking for authorization to move ahead with studies. As of April 13, the project has received $8 million to fund the studies.

The commission was also introduced to a newly-formed volunteer committee for County Vacation Home Rentals. Proposed members Tara Flanery, Jessica Ginger, Jordan Hirschfeld, Laura Jones, Desyl Peterson, Christopher Quail and Kathy Skorzewski introduced themselves.

The members expressed a desire to find balance for the community with “such a growing business,” and a need for strong regulations and compliance enforcement.

“This is a growing trend,” Hirschfeld said. “I think its good growth,” and that they’re looking for middle ground between the public and the city.

“It’s about finding balance, because we’re talking about property rights,” said Commissioner Ron Rossknecht. “We're talking about the folks that want to do this, we're talking about the neighbors, and when that committee can sit there in that scale of justice, get that equal balance, I think the committee's hit a homerun.”

The board approved the committee formation unanimously.

