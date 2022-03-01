Commission OKs adding five employees to Pennington County State's Attorney's Office

Pennington County attorneys in the state’s attorney’s office are exhausted, the county state’s attorney said Tuesday.

State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said his employees have been making “heroic” efforts as crime rates have increased over the past four years and cuts made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nobody can keep doing heroic things forever,” Vargo said. “I’m asking you to send some hope up to that third floor because right now, you can ask people to do the impossible and they will do it for a while, but if they don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, some of them are going to decide they want to go work for the Department of Health or become plumbers for all I know.”

The Pennington County Commission approved two additional full-time attorneys and three full-time secretaries for the office out of Vargo’s original six-person request. The employees were approved 3-2 with Commissioners Deb Hadcock and Travis Lasseter voting no. Vargo said that will cost about $360,000.

According to data the office provided to the board, there were two homicides in 2018 and 15 in 2021. In addition, felony cases his office prosecutes have risen by 125% in the past four years while adding only one prosecutor, Vargo said.

He said he has one attorney working on over 330 felony cases. He said there aren’t enough people working on misdemeanor cases to move one up to help with felonies. Vargo said it’s not just his department that will suffer, but all agencies it works with as well.

Vargo also said his office has two full-time positions open they’re trying to fill.

He said his office typically hires in July and August out of law school or out of clerkships. He said his office needs a larger base and is constantly training.

Hadcock said she was concerned about the impact on the budget and was worried about the reserves. She said every department needs more people, and adding more to one department will have an adverse effect on other departments.

“When you add more to something, what happens is you’re adding more work to the next step,” she said. “Something needs to give or we need to do something different. Everybody is overloaded, everybody. How do we make it so it’s a team effort to make sure we’re taking care of our whole team instead of just one department.”

Hadcock proposed one attorney and one secretary, and asked Vargo to return in two weeks with more budget information in a substitute motion. Lasseter agreed, but the motion failed 2-3.

The commission also approved 4-0 authorization to enter a contract with CO-OP Architecture for $85,000 for design services for the $1,306,566 Public Safety building lobby security upgrades.

The project costs will be split between the county and city. County funds would come from the accumulated building fund. The project includes removing the public restrooms from the public area and remodeling the spaces into offices, and constructing a single use restroom for the lobby.

The board also approved 3-2 a $3,000 hiring incentive for Highway Department employees. Highway Superintendent Joe Miller said there are four vacant positions in his office. He said they’ve had a “drastic drop” in qualified applicants since a new Feb. 7 regulation changes obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License, which is a requirement for all highway workers.

Miller said there’s really been a decline since 2019, but doesn’t know what to attribute it to. He said the solution to hiring would be to increase wages.

The board previously approved a $4,000 hiring incentive for the Sheriff’s Office. There have been 38 correctional officers hired since August with one leaving, Miller said.

The Highway Department’s incentive is on a one-year trial with $750 installments to the new hire after 90 days of work, six months, one year, and 18 months.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

