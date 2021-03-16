Commission votes to make Pennington County a Second Amendment sanctuary

Pennington County is a Second Amendment sanctuary county following the commission’s approval of a resolution Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter said he presented the resolution to the commission after a few citizens brought the item to him three or four weeks ago.

Tonchi Weaver and Florence Thompson spoke on the item. Weaver asked the commission to make amendments to the resolution that would describe what would or would not be done for penalties.

“I’m glad that you acknowledged in your resolution the concurrent resolution that was passed in the state House ... because it’s important to acknowledge that our state also feels this way,” Weaver said.

The commission ultimately approved the first resolution.

Thompson said she appreciates being able to have the security of having a firearm.

“God made men and women, but Sam Colt made them equal,” she said. “That’s my philosophy.”