Commission votes to make Pennington County a Second Amendment sanctuary

Pennington County is a Second Amendment sanctuary county following the commission’s approval of a resolution Tuesday morning.
Commissioner Travis Lasseter said he presented the resolution to the commission after a few citizens brought the item to him three or four weeks ago.
Tonchi Weaver and Florence Thompson spoke on the item. Weaver asked the commission to make amendments to the resolution that would describe what would or would not be done for penalties.
“I’m glad that you acknowledged in your resolution the concurrent resolution that was passed in the state House ... because it’s important to acknowledge that our state also feels this way,” Weaver said.
The commission ultimately approved the first resolution.
Thompson said she appreciates being able to have the security of having a firearm.
“God made men and women, but Sam Colt made them equal,” she said. “That’s my philosophy.”
Pennington County joins Bennett and Fall River counties as sanctuary counties. The Meade County Commission considered the resolution at its Feb. 25 meeting.
The board also approved a resolution relating to lease-purchase of county buildings that would allow the county to refinance bonds.
Commissioner Gary Drewes updated the commission on the legislative session and what's next for Box Elder after the Legislature rejected a $5.8 million infrastructure bill that would help the community prepare for the influx of airmen and families coming due to the B-21 mission.
He said they were trying to get some “seed money” to help leverage funds for grants, but the county is in discussion with the city to find a solution.
The commission also approved a change order on the Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction, which will extend work for 36 days and an additional $153,356 to the project cost.
