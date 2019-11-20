After hearing a presentation about the Care Campus’ first year of operation, a Pennington County commissioner said Tuesday that he was wrong to doubt the potential of the county-run center.
“Now that I’ve seen the results that are happening and the impact that we’re having, I’m sold,” said Commissioner Mark DiSanto. “I’m no longer a skeptic. I think what we’re doing is right. I will continue to encourage the philanthropic groups in the area to support this, and I just want to say that you’ve proven me wrong, so thank you.”
DiSanto was reacting to a presentation by Sheriff Kevin Thom and Barry Tice, the county’s director of health and human services, at a regularly scheduled county commission meeting in the county’s Administration Building.
The presentation covered the Care Campus’ first year of operation, from September 2018 to September 2019. During those 12 months, the Care Campus served approximately 2,500 to 2,700 people. Repeat visits drove total admissions to 24,137.
Among those admissions, 68 percent were for Safe Solutions, the portion of the Care Campus that offers a bare-bones space for intoxicated people to spend a night (as an alternative to a separately operated local homeless shelter, which may turn away intoxicated people). There are 30 spots for men and 16 for women in Safe Solutions, compared to seven that were only for men before the program was moved to the Care Campus from a separate location.
“It’s basically harm reduction,” Thom said of Safe Solutions during a Journal interview after the meeting. “It’s getting people off the street so they aren’t freezing under a bridge and they aren’t the victim of a crime and they aren’t committing crimes.”
A total of 1,624 people used Safe Solutions 16,849 times during the campus’ first year, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office to the Journal.
Thom told the commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting that the Care Campus will not be a “flophouse,” and he said afterward in a Journal interview that some of the most frequent Safe Solutions visitors may eventually be turned away if they do not seek additional services on the campus. Those additional services include detoxification and substance-abuse treatment.
“I would say there’s been some over-utilization, but that’s why we wanted a full years’ worth of data, and now we’re starting to address that,” Thom told the Journal. “If you’re just over-utilizing the facility, the vacancy light’s going to go out for you.”
People who are turned away from Safe Solutions will still have the opportunity to meet with case managers who will try to connect them with family members or other services to meet their immediate needs, Thom said.
You have free articles remaining.
After Safe Solutions, the second-most utilized portion of the Care Campus during its first year was detox, which accounted for 18 percent of admissions. Other admissions were for crisis care, isolation or other unspecified reasons.
Sixty-four percent of the admissions were self-referred, compared to 30 percent that were referred by Rapid City police and smaller percentages referred by the sheriff’s office and the local hospital.
Eighty-four percent of the admissions were Native Americans, 11 percent were white, 2 percent were African-American, and others were unknown or a mixture of races.
Men made up 77 percent of admissions, compared to 23 percent women.
There were 1,130 jail bookings that were avoided by sending people to the Care Campus, for alleged minor crimes such as public consumption, open container, disorderly conduct, trespassing and public urination. According to Tice, those diversions from jail saved the county $677,563.
The Care Campus is across the street from the courthouse and jail, in a former National American University facility at 321 Kansas City St. in Rapid City. The cost to renovate the facility was approximately $16 million. Numerous aspects of the county’s web of social services have been brought under one roof on the campus, after previously being separately located.
Services available at the campus include treatment-needs assessments, driving under the influence evaluations and classes, substance-abuse interventions, crisis care, detox, and outpatient and residential treatment. The campus staff includes a medical director, counselors, registered nurses and emergency medical technicians.
Several county commissioners praised the Care Campus after Tuesday’s presentation, including Commissioner Gary Drewes.
“As smooth as it’s operated this first year, it’s unbelievable,” Drewes said. “I don’t think there are very many programs where you bring that many different parts and try to put them together, and they operate that smoothly during that initial period of time.”