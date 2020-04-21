Commissioners approve employee for temporary homeless shelter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The county is hiring an employee to support the temporary emergency homeless shelter being established at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Pennington County commissioners approved the hiring of Rob Holso in the Resource Coordination and Support Emergency Operations Center. Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett said Tuesday the position would provide logistical support for the emergency shelter should the need arise.

Currently, only 11 positive coronavirus test results have been reported in Pennington County, but if an outbreak were to occur in the homeless community, a facility would need to be ready. The new position will end on June 30 and not effect the department's 10 percent budget reduction proposed last week.

Commissioners also received a report from Equalization Director Shannon Rittberger, who announced that the county has seen a 6 percent increase in assessment values over 2019 numbers. About 1.7 percent of that was new growth and 4.3 percent is from reappraisals. The total assessed value now is $11.542 billion compared to $10.888 billion last year. Commission Chair Deb Hadcock asked Rittberger what factors cause an increase in valuations.