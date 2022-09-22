Commissioners approve pay hike for highway workers

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners approved an independent wage scale for the Highway Department Tuesday afternoon, joining the Sheriff’s Office as the only other department to do so.

Highway Superintendent Joe Miller told the board the request stemmed from the department’s difficulty in attracting and maintaining quality employees.

“It’s just simply not enough money for somebody with a CDL (commercial driver’s license) and truck driving experience,” Miller said.

Miller said their department is currently down three FTE (full-time equivalent) employees in their Rapid City division, which would result in delayed snow removal going into winter if not filled.

The current starting wage is $16.67, Miller said, which is about $9.61 below the average posted starting wage in Rapid City. Miller said the figure was provided by Tom Johnson at Elevate Rapid City, who was able to provide them with data on job postings from the last three years.

Miller provided comparisons with 31 other counties, saying Pennington was in the bottom third for wage, but the top third for mileage covered.

“Turnover is very costly,” he told the board, with training costs estimated between $25,000 and $30,000. Miller said the Highway Department has experienced a 50% increase in employee turnover since 2018.

Miller said their department has tried various routes in grappling with employee turnover, including hiring bonuses and marketing videos educating the public about their department.

“And we’re still not seeing the applicants that we used to see prior to 2018,” he said.

The new wage scale was developed around market data provided by Elevate Rapid City, other counties in South Dakota, the state of South Dakota, and the city of Rapid City, Miller stated in a memo to the board.

The wage scale on average will bring a 5% increase to their current wage.

The board was presented with two options for approval Tuesday. The first option would put the entire department, including administrative staff, on the same wage scale completely independent from the rest of the county. The second would bring only the department’s highway workers, mechanics, foremen and traffic employees on the independent scale.

Commissioner Deb Hadcock said the proposed scale wasn’t “that much different.”

“It’s not big changes what he’s doing,” she said. “It sets everybody where they should and it’s not a big market change.”

Miller said the overall increase in 2023 would be about $185,000 for the first option and $165,000 for the second. He said they would be able to absorb the wage scale change for 2022 in their current budget.

LaCroix made a motion to approve option two, which would put highway workers, mechanics, foremen and traffic employees on an independent wage scale, effective Oct. 16. The motion passed unanimously.

LaCroix made a separate motion to place current highway workers, mechanics, foremen and traffic employees onto the independent wage scale, where they do not lose money based on their placement on the previously approved 2023 wage budget, plus one additional step, effective Oct. 16. The motion passed unanimously.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda was the reestablishment of the Compensation Committee — a committee who’s role would be to assist the board in discharging its responsibilities relating to compensation of the county’s employees and to oversee the county’s overall compensation structure, policies and programs. The committee was eliminated in either 2019 or 2020, Drewes estimated.

The proposed members of the seven-member committee were the auditor, Emergency Services Communications Center director, highway superintendent, sheriff, state's attorney, treasurer and one county commissioner.

“The purpose of this is really to start to look internally more as to what we need to be doing relative to wages and salary,” Drewes said. “We know we’ve gone through a difficult time with COVID and now hiring and retaining employees.”

In almost every meeting, he said, they deal with a department trying to make wages work.

The Compensation Committee would be a better option, he said, “to take these matters under consideration and bring forth recommendations to the board.”

LaCroix moved to reestablish the Compensation Committee effective Tuesday and approve the bylaws, and further moved to direct the Compensation Committee to bring forth an employee compensation structure, corresponding wage scale and compensation policies no later than April 1, 2023, to address short-term needs and also to work to find long-term solutions.

The motion carried unanimously, and a separate motion was made to appoint Hadcock as the county commissioner on the Compensation Committee, which also passed unanimously.