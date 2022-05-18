Commissioners discuss pros and cons of proposed music school location

A public hearing for a planned unit development (PUD) overlay that would allow a three-week-a-year classical music school to be run out of a residential home filled the Pennington County Commission chambers Tuesday morning.

Katie Smirnova and Brett Walfish, founders of the Rushmore Music Festival, attended Tuesday’s meeting hoping to bring their music program to their home on Moon Meadows Drive, seeking a PUD that would allow a single-family residence to be used as an educational music camp, performance venue, bed and breakfast, and provide practice cabins for students.

Smirnova and Walfish founded the program in 2015, previously operating out of Black Hills State University in Spearfish. The organization would allow students ages 12-18, through an audition process, to study for three weeks out of the year tuition-free, as well as house faculty.

Both supporters and opposition to Smirnova and Walfish’s music camp addressed the commission for hours. Neighbors voiced concerns over an altered aesthetic, infrastructure issues and noise. Supporters praised the school’s vision, professional caliber and how it would enhance the Black Hills, likening it to Juilliard.

Concern was expressed by the Commission over conflicting details, such as how many students would attend, how many cars would come and go, and how many people might attend the school’s proposed concerts. Safety concerns were also voiced regarding access and roads.

“We received a lot of different information than we were aware of before,” said Commission Chair Gary Drewes.

“My issue is the infrastructure is zoned for residential, not commercial,” said Commissioner Deb Hadcock. “It's not just about the festival in your house. It's about everything in the infrastructure that goes in in order to make that event possible in that area.”

Smirnova and Walfish, along with many of their supporters, argued that the traffic would be minimal, with carpooling and drop-offs for students rather than parking. They also noted compromises they would be willing to make to their request, including dropping the concerts. They estimated there would rarely be more than 30 people.

Commissioner Hadcock initially made a motion to deny without prejudice, explaining this meant they were still willing to find a workable solution, but could not approve as is. The Commissioners were later made aware of Planning and Zoning’s recommendation to approve the PUD with 27 conditions.

Members of the Planning and Zoning Department and State’s Attorney’s Office were present to answer questions.

The commissioners voted unanimously to continue the item to their next regular meeting on June 10, and discussed having a separate meeting with neighbors and Smirnova and Walfish.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

