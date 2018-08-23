The state Transportation Commission endorsed South Dakota’s 2019 construction plans for highways, bridges and related work Thursday.
The unanimous vote came after the state Department of Transportation held public meetings in Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
DOT staff also conducted a meeting via Internet.
The planning documents alone stood about six inches thick.
Technically the paperwork covers 2019 through 2022. But projects sometimes have been moved up or pushed back.
The outline by county is at https://bit.ly/2BDHwBF.
“It’s obvious it’s a significant effort. It’s time consuming,” Chairman Kyle White of Rapid City said. He added, “It’s very comprehensive.”
Mike Behm, the department’s director for planning and engineering, said he was pleased with the hearings.
“A lot of the comments we heard this year were about safety,” Behm said.
The commission also approved the statewide public-transit plan and the federal coordination agreements with Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Sioux City local governments.