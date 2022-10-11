 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Committee amends funding for some public works projects

  • 0

The Rapid City Public Works Committee approved all items on its agenda Tuesday afternoon.

One approval, which appeared on the consent agenda, included a no-cost amendment to change the funding source from Vision Funds to CIP Government Buildings of $835,350 for the Fire Station 1 reconstruction project.

The $14.39 million project will expand the fire station to about 40,000 square feet. The Rapid City Council approved $15,035,000 with a 7-2 vote as part of the $20 million in surplus funds in October 2021.

Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson said all the money for Fire Station 1 is now in CIP. He said there was initially some $300,000 in funding in Vision for design services that some of the bills were paid out of. He said now the bills can go to CIP.

People are also reading…

Culberson said the $835,350 was initially paid out of Vision and should have been CIP.

"This is simply correcting where the money should have come out of and pointing further funding to come out of CIP," he said.

The committee also approved a no-cost change order between the city and Heavy Constructors for Deadwood Avenue Reconstruction Phase 1, correcting a fund coding error from change order No. 1.

The committee also approved authorization for staff to seek competitive selection proposals for Well 12 variable frequency drive equipment upgrade procurement for $150,000. 

According to the agenda item, the well is a critical water supply that provides service to thousands of customers in southwest Rapid City. The variable frequency drive has "reached the end of its useful life, parts becoming obsolete, and supply chain issues are jeopardizing continued level of service," the agenda summary states.

The committee also approved a request from a resident asking for a refund of a $49 fee applied to her utility account on Aug. 24.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Gov. Noem’s opponent in 2018, liberal Billie Sutton was doing quite well until he advanced implementation of a state income tax. The current l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

The Freedom Caucus is a very typical GOP group of legislators. They throw out all kinds of insinuations and accusations without any evidence t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Real voter fraud is when a candidate promises something to get elected but does something else once he or she is in office. Repeal of the sale…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

A valid election is transparent, trackable and publicly verified with a ballot library system. If a large number of ballots arrived for one ca…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of th…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Previewing next year's 'Ring of Fire' eclipse over the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News