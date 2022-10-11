Committee amends funding for some public works projects

The Rapid City Public Works Committee approved all items on its agenda Tuesday afternoon.

One approval, which appeared on the consent agenda, included a no-cost amendment to change the funding source from Vision Funds to CIP Government Buildings of $835,350 for the Fire Station 1 reconstruction project.

The $14.39 million project will expand the fire station to about 40,000 square feet. The Rapid City Council approved $15,035,000 with a 7-2 vote as part of the $20 million in surplus funds in October 2021.

Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson said all the money for Fire Station 1 is now in CIP. He said there was initially some $300,000 in funding in Vision for design services that some of the bills were paid out of. He said now the bills can go to CIP.

Culberson said the $835,350 was initially paid out of Vision and should have been CIP.

"This is simply correcting where the money should have come out of and pointing further funding to come out of CIP," he said.

The committee also approved a no-cost change order between the city and Heavy Constructors for Deadwood Avenue Reconstruction Phase 1, correcting a fund coding error from change order No. 1.

The committee also approved authorization for staff to seek competitive selection proposals for Well 12 variable frequency drive equipment upgrade procurement for $150,000.

According to the agenda item, the well is a critical water supply that provides service to thousands of customers in southwest Rapid City. The variable frequency drive has "reached the end of its useful life, parts becoming obsolete, and supply chain issues are jeopardizing continued level of service," the agenda summary states.

The committee also approved a request from a resident asking for a refund of a $49 fee applied to her utility account on Aug. 24.