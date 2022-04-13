Committee approves $5 million agreement for Vision Funds

The city is in its last steps in finalizing a $5 million allocation in Vision Funds toward strategic housing.

The Legal and Finance Committee approved an agreement with Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund/Black Hills Area Community Foundation during its Wednesday meeting. The city council will see the item on its consent agenda during its Monday night meeting.

Assistant City Attorney Justin Williams said the city council previously approved the award Jan. 10 during Vision Fund discussions. The money will be used for the no-low interest loans and revolving loan fund to help develop affordable housing. Williams said the money will primarily focus on funding low- and medium-income housing in the rental market.

“The agreement that we’ve put in place or that we’re seeking approval on is really just to memorialize some of the arrangements about what those funds are going to be used for, and some checks and balances basically to allow the city to come back and review the progress on that,” he said.

The agreement lists 12 conditions for the funds, which would be awarded in equal monthly payments of $416,666.66 for 2022. The first payment, which will begin 45 days after the execution of the award agreement, will include payments in 2022 prior to the execution of the award.

Williams said the major conditions include if there’s mis-allocation of the funds, then the city has a right to do a full audit and claw back additional funds and seek legal action, and allow the city to request progress reports. He said the progress reports are by request so time and effort isn’t taken away from the organization’s mission.

He said the agreement does not have an expiration date.

Council member Jason Salamun said the $5 million is seed money for the project to help meet the growing housing challenges.

“This is one idea to do something about it by providing a revolving loan to help put low and middle income families in houses in our community,” he said.

Salamun said growth is going to happen to the city and the question is if the city will get out in front of it. He said the council is looking at using funds at the end of the year for proactive development, which would include the necessary infrastructure for growth, and to potentially determine growth placement.

“The other thing is to think more regionally,” he said. “I think we need to be better at working with other government agencies to say, how do we address the community-wide challenges that we have with regards to housing and everything that goes with it.”

During the meeting, Council members Ritchie Nordstrom and Ron Weifenbach expressed concerns regarding resolutions levying assessment for abatement of nuisances, which all 14 were ultimately approved.

Nordstrom said the city is experiencing a lot of out-of-state property owners not taking care of their property. He said it makes additional problems for city staff.

“We’re starting to see with the out-of-state owners that they just don’t care,” he said. “If they do care, it takes a long time to respond and we’re sending letters to them.”

He said some respond, some are taken to court and it becomes a long ordeal. He also said the city is shorthanded in the code enforcement department and now they’re looking to do a supplement to the Community Development budget because of it.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

