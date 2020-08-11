Committee approves Cambell Street bicycle path extension

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City's Public Works Committee unanimously approved Tuesday a proposal to extend the city's bike path along Cambell Street between Rapid Creek and E. Omaha Street/Highway 44.

The item moves to the full City Council's Monday meeting.

The proposal would authorize the mayor and finance officer to sign a professional services agreement with Ferber Engineering Company for design and bidding services for a Transportation Alternative grant project. The grants are a federal program distributed by the state Department of Transportation.

If approved by the Council, the project would go to bid and construction would begin in spring 2021.

The path's construction coincides with another state project designed to reconfigure the intersection of Highway 44 and Cambell Street and construct a sidewalk and upgrade ADA curb ramps along the north side of E. Omaha Street/Highway 44 from Lacrosse Street to Covington Avenue (3.4 miles)

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0