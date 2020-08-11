You have permission to edit this article.
Committee approves Cambell Street bicycle path extension
Committee approves Cambell Street bicycle path extension

Bicyclists
Rapid City's Public Works Committee unanimously approved Tuesday a proposal to extend the city's bike path along Cambell Street between Rapid Creek and E. Omaha Street/Highway 44.

The item moves to the full City Council's Monday meeting.

The proposal would authorize the mayor and finance officer to sign a professional services agreement with Ferber Engineering Company for design and bidding services for a Transportation Alternative grant project. The grants are a federal program distributed by the state Department of Transportation.

If approved by the Council, the project would go to bid and construction would begin in spring 2021.

The path's construction coincides with another state project designed to reconfigure the intersection of Highway 44 and Cambell Street and construct a sidewalk and upgrade ADA curb ramps along the north side of E. Omaha Street/Highway 44 from Lacrosse Street to Covington Avenue (3.4 miles)

