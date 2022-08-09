Committee approves environmental, water projects

The Rapid City Public Works Committee approved everything on its agenda Tuesday afternoon, including about $1.1 million for professional administrative services for water technology.

The five-member committee voted to send the $1,111,830 agreement between the city and HDR Engineering for administrative services for the Water Reclamation Facility aeration basin clariflocculator to the City Council’s Monday night agenda.

The council previously approved advertising for bids for the $10.2 million estimated construction project. A clariflocculator is one of the final processes in wastewater treatment.

Council member Bill Evans said it seemed like a high price for a device that should work if it’s installed properly.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said for any professional services agreement, there is a scope of the services set and hourly estimated. He said those costs are negotiated at an hourly fee with project duration.

“Once again, this is a highly technical project, there’s a lot of specialized equipment that needs to be verified and certified that it is correct,” he said.

The committee also approved an agreement between the city and Bartlett and West for Water Facility Technical Services for $55,000. According to the agenda item, the city determined the need to procure professional technical services for water facilities. The city owns and operates more than 70 water pumping, pressure reducing, storage and air relief facilities.

The contract would provide a resource to answer technical questions in areas like electrical, mechanical, surge, hydraulics, pump design, materials of construction and facility operations.

Tech said the city wants to get a consultant to be able to investigate and design an improvement to a control system in the Well 12 area.

The committee also approved an authorization to seek proposals for professional consulting services for environmental monitoring for the Rapid City Landfill.

Tech said the five-year contract, with a $600,000 budget, would help the city remain in compliance with its permit. He said this is a standard request and the contracts are typically renewable annually.

The proposal would include field sampling surface water discharge, wastewater discharges and groundwater monitoring wells; lab analysis of surface water samples, wastewater samples, groundwater samples, petroleum contaminated soil samples and yard waste compost samples; quarterly screening of permanent and temporary methane monitoring wells, methane surface emissions and measurement of water levels in select wells; and calculating and evaluating greenhouse gas emissions, and completion of the annual groundwater monitoring period.