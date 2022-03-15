 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Committee approves funds for water, tennis court projects

Rapid City Hall sign

Rapid City Hall

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The city’s Public Works Committee approved a $4.1 million agreement for the water reclamation facility remodel and approved seeking proposals for the Sioux Park tennis court reconstruction on Tuesday.

The Rapid City Council will consider both items at its next meeting.

If approved, the city would enter a design agreement with HDR Engineering for phases two, three and four of the project. Public Works Director Dale Tech said this is part of the larger $145 million project, which will expand the south plant, update its technology and increase its capacity. 

“This one is for the future,” Tech said. 

He said one of the plants has technology from the 1960s, which is now obsolete and the department has a difficult time finding parts for. He said eventually the city will install another plant to allow the capacity to treat today’s wastewater and the future’s.

People are also reading…

He said there will be a total of four construction projects. 

Future agreements with HDR Engineering will be forthcoming as the project progresses through design and construction, according to the agenda item.

The committee approved all the other items on its agenda, which will appear on the council’s consent agenda, including seeking proposals for the Sioux Park Tennis Court reconstruction.

The reconstruction project received $3 million in Vision Funds in January for use in 2022. It includes a complete reconstruction to fix cracks, dents and other issues that put tennis players at risk.

Melissa Petersen with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday that approval would allow the department to enter the consultant selection process.

Petersen said the courts have had a lot of repairs over the years. She said the subsoils are unstable due to the proximity to the creek and a high water table. 

She said the court would be reconstructed from asphalt to concrete with tension rods to allow for a more stable surface and less cracking. Staff proposes the project to be bid in fall 2022.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

