Committee approves selling a downtown parking lot to developer
Committee approves selling a downtown parking lot to developer

416 St. Joe Parking Lot

The Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee recommended Wednesday to sell a parking lot at 416 St. Joseph Street, allowing for the development of a two-story building at 408 St. Joseph Street. The matter will go before the full City Council Monday.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

A business is looking to expand its presence downtown with a goal of employing up to 100 people making on average $75,000. The only stumbling block, its owner says, is a city parking lot at 416 St. Joseph Street.

Developer Todd Gagne, co-owner of 11 Main LLC, went before the Legal and Finance Committee on Wednesday to discuss plans for an empty plot at 406 St. Joseph Street, adjacent to the city parking lot.

Gagne said Property Meld, a property management company that started in the  School of Mines business incubator, wants to expand its workforce by building a new facility on the plot.

The plans call for a two-story building to be built at 406 St. Joseph Street for up to 100 employees.

The building plans call for windows and terraces on the south-facing portion of the property and windows on the west side of the building.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said while the building can be placed up against the property line, the building and fire codes do not allow windows on the shared property line to the west.

Gagne said west-side windows would allow for a pleasing work environment for Property Meld's employees and greatly reduce construction costs.

"We are energized by what is happening in Rapid City," Gagne said. "We are eager to continue to invest in the community with this building and add more than five dozen additional high-paying jobs in our community."

But without some sort of compromise on the west windows, Gagne said other properties would be considered.

Through negotiations with the city, the Legal and Finance Committee was presented with a few options — grant a permanent 10-foot easement to prevent the city from building in the easement area, grant a revocable easement that could be revoked when/if structural development occurs on the city property, a covenant agreement could be made for the new building, or selling the parking lot to the developers.

Gagne said his company prefers the permanent easement, but is open to purchasing the parking lot to deal with the easement issue.

City staff preferred to either sell the parking lot or grant a revocable easement in case future development occurred on the parking lot. However, if the easement were revoked to allow for development on the parking lot, it would cause the owners of the new two-story building to rebuild the west wall without windows.

City Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the parking lot is fully rented and does generate revenue for the city and that should be considered when setting a price.

Following a lengthy discussion, the Legal and Finance Committee voted to recommend selling the parking lot to the developers at $17 per square foot.

The City Council will take up the matter Monday.

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

