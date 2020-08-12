Committee approves selling a downtown parking lot to developer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A business is looking to expand its presence downtown with a goal of employing up to 100 people making on average $75,000. The only stumbling block, its owner says, is a city parking lot at 416 St. Joseph Street.

Developer Todd Gagne, co-owner of 11 Main LLC, went before the Legal and Finance Committee on Wednesday to discuss plans for an empty plot at 406 St. Joseph Street, adjacent to the city parking lot.

Gagne said Property Meld, a property management company that started in the School of Mines business incubator, wants to expand its workforce by building a new facility on the plot.

The plans call for a two-story building to be built at 406 St. Joseph Street for up to 100 employees.

The building plans call for windows and terraces on the south-facing portion of the property and windows on the west side of the building.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said while the building can be placed up against the property line, the building and fire codes do not allow windows on the shared property line to the west.

Gagne said west-side windows would allow for a pleasing work environment for Property Meld's employees and greatly reduce construction costs.