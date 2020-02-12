Committee approves turf, contract expenses for Fitzgerald Stadium

Rapid City's Public Works Committee approved spending $500,000 Tuesday for artificial turf at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The full City Council will consider final approval on the expenditure on Feb. 18.

The artificial turf is one piece of the $5 million rebuild and renovation of the baseball field and stadium near Sioux Park in west Rapid City.

The new stadium and facility is expected to begin construction in late July or after the 2020 American Legion baseball season and be ready for the 2021 campaign.

Black Hills Sports Inc., a nonprofit in Rapid City, was approved in March 2019 to receive the $5 million it requested for renovations at Fitzgerald Stadium, with $3.8 million coming from the city's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds.

The $500,000 expense for the new Dave Ploof Field includes supplying and installing 113,450 square feet of FieldTurf Synthetic Turf.

Rod Johnson, operations management engineer for the city's Parks and Recreation department, said if the City Council approves the contract, the installation of the synthetic turf will occur concurrently with the rest of construction.