Committee approves wage hikes for Solid Waste, airport employees

Some employees in the city's Solid Waste Division and Landside Maintenance Department at the airport could see wage increases.

The Legal and Finance Committee approved the increase at its Wednesday meeting. The Rapid City Council will consider the item at its next meeting.

The Solid Waste Division Solid Waste Operator's two employees will see an increase from $17.98 to $23 an hour. Wages for all Solid Waste Division bargaining unit employees employed as of March 13 will see a $5.02 an hour increase in pay as well.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the Solid Waste Division competes with the industrial and construction trades.

“The wages that we currently have aren’t attracting people,” he said. “They’re well below what other industries and companies start at. This was a measure we needed to take to be able to attract employees.”

Tech said the division is down over 20% in workforce, or about 11 employees. Due to the lack of workers, the division reduced its hours at the landfill in February. Tech also said the city implemented a $4,000 hiring bonus for Solid Waste employees that went into effect last week.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the hiring bonus will be paid over 18 months. At the same time, the city launched a $4,000 retention bonus paid out over 12 months for Solid Waste employees and a $500 bonus paid to employees who refer a hired Solid Waste employee. The first $250 would be paid at the hiring of a referred employee with the second $250 paid after 180 days.

Shoemaker said the bonuses came from internal communication between the Mayor’s office, city council and Public Works. Allender said in an email to the council to consider it as an “informal communication” to “repair and mitigate the hiring and retention difficulties” within the division.

Allender said in the email that the bonuses are administrative processes and don’t require council approval. The letter also discussed a marketing campaign to market job openings, the wage increases, a staffing study, and an evaluation of facilities, equipment and working conditions.

Tech said other divisions within the department may see similar increases.

Airport Director Patrick Dame said airport maintenance tech one and tech two workers will each go up one grade. He said that will impact three employees. Dame said the airport is trying to fill five vacant positions in the department. Those positions will be posted at a higher level as well.

Dame and Tech said this increase would be effective for this year as well until the end of the union contract and would be part of negotiations for new contracts moving forward.

The committee also approved authorizing the police department to apply for and accept, if awarded, the state Department of Public Safety Victims of Crime Grant for $71,366. Police Chief Don Hedrick said the grant does not require a funding match from the city. The grant money would be used to support the Quality of Life Unit with a part-time outreach specialist and the Youth Outreach Team with a Youth and Family Navigator.

The committee also voted to send the Rapid City Arts Council funding recommendations for Community Investments for fiscal year 2022 to the Rapid City Council without recommendation so it would be considered on the non-consent agenda.

