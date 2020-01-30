Committee backs full-time Daylight Savings Time

“Doing this would put our residents in South Dakota out of step,” Shaw said. Television programs would “likely air one hour later than our residents have come to expect.”

Changing viewers’ habits would have an effect on advertising revenues for South Dakota television stations, Shaw said.

Greenfield countered by saying that the outdoor theater in Redfield would probably get more customers if the sun went down an hour earlier in the summer.

Rep. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, said the unheard voice in the discussion about the bill was the hospitality industry in West River where the change to full-time Central Standard Time would have an economic impact.

People who take part in mountain biking, hiking and fishing enjoy that extra hour of daylight, Diedrich said.

Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, said Daylight Savings Time gives children more time to be outdoors.

“I really want kids to be outside and enjoying life,” Jensen said.

Rep. Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, offered an amendment that changed the bill to offer full-time Daylight Savings Time in South Dakota. The amended bill passed through the committee on an 8-5 vote and now goes to the full House.

