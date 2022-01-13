Committee debates redistricting proposal for Rapid City

Council member Jason Salamun expressed concern over the city's proposal to increase the population in the ward he represents, while reducing it in Ward 5 on the west side of Rapid City, at Wednesday's Legal and Finance committee meeting.

The committee later sent the proposed changes to the Rapid City Council without recommendation. City redistricting occurs every 10 years after the census is completed.

“My preference would be why not try to be as even as possible rather than kind of load up in one ward,” said Salamun, who represents Ward 3. “I want to make sure that everybody understands that these shifts that happen, that have to happen and I understand it’s tough, when you have one ward gain and another ward loses almost the same amount. If I were Ward 5, I would feel like my ward has diminished a little bit.”

Ward 3 now spans from west Rapid City to Skyline Drive to around Canyon Lake Drive to the city’s southern area. Ward 5 is just north of Ward 3 and includes the area west of Chicago Street to about Mount Rushmore Road. It also includes the West Boulevard neighborhood.

Under the proposed changes, the West Boulevard neighborhood would move into Ward 3, which would then see a 4.2% increase in population, while Ward 5 would see a decrease of 4.1%. As a result, Ward 3 would have an estimated 15,610 residents, while Ward 5 would have 14,308, according to census data.

Salamun said he suggested sending it to council without recommendation because the entire council should be involved in the conversation as well as the public. He said he previously requested a council representative be involved in the redistricting committee.

“We want to make sure voices are heard,” he said. “It is a little bit frustrating that we have to ask to be involved in these things, and if we don’t ask the right questions, we would not hear about it until it shows up on an agenda.”

Mayor Steve Allender appointed the redistricting committee that included City Attorney Joel Landeen, Finance Director Pauline Sumption, Geographic Information System (GIS) Coordinator Angie Tallon, Pennington County Election supervisor Lori Severson, Rapid City Area Schools Director of Business and Support Services Coy Sasse, and County Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix. Council President Lance Lehmann was added to the committee after the first meeting. Allender is also part of the committee.

Sumption said it was determined at the first meeting determined that she, Severson and Tallon would serve as a subcommittee and go through the data and bring the recommendation to the full committee.

Sumption said redistricting must be within a 10% variance, and the proposed map has no more than a 5% variance. She said the subcommittee determined the ideal population for each ward would be about 14,790 people based on the census.

She said Ward 1 had a large population increase, mostly due to the increasing number of apartment complexes being built in the south and southeast part of the city. Some of those residents were moved into Ward 2.

Sumption said Ward 4 remained untouched since it grew within expectations. She said in drawing the proposed map, the subcommittee wanted to keep lines fairly consistent with state legislative districts.

CLandeen said if council members have suggestions to change the map, they should provide that to staff before Tuesday night’s Rapid City Council meeting. He also said staff is “a little bit under the gun” so the map is in place before petitions circulate for the municipal election.

During the meeting, the committee acknowledged the 2021 annual Tax Increment Finance District report. Sumption said the report is required by the second meeting in July, but the information was available sooner. She said the city has paid off a few of the TIF Districts, and an additional four could be paid off in 2022. Once paid off, the districts are dissolved and put on the city’s tax rolls.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.