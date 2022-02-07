 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Committee kills bill to give tribes free parks access

  • 0
Pandora Papers-States-Explainer
Erin Bormett

PIERRE | A South Dakota House committee on Monday killed a proposal to grant tribal members free access to the state's parks and recreation areas and to provide free licenses to hunt and fish on non-tribal land.

The State Affairs Committee considered legislation offered by Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, a member of he Rosebud Sioux Tribe who said he got the idea from similar legislation in Minnesota.

The committee merged Bordeaux's two proposals into one bill and voted 11-2 to kill it, KELO-TV reported.

Tribal governments got “raked over the coals” when the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1970s decided the U.S. government owed them $105 million for taking the Black Hills, the Mission Democrat said.

Bordeaux said the free access and licenses would be limited to the nine tribes who have treaties with the U.S. government connected to land in South Dakota. He said tribal members’ spouses and children would also have free access and licenses.

Scott Simpson, director for the state Division of Parks and Recreation, opposed the legislation.

People are also reading…

“This is a user pay, user benefit system,” Simpson said.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
4

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Based on the relentless attacks on our good governor in this “two cents” section, there are a lot of frustrated West River liberal women who a…

Watch Now: Related Video

US and EU express solidarity on energy security

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News