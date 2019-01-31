In a letter sent to the Rapid City City Council, Mayor Steve Allender outlined the recommendations from the citizen-led Vision Fund Committee, and recommended three additional city projects receive vision funds.
The committee recommended funding 15 projects with totals ranging from $30,000 to $4 million.
The city council will convene in special session today at 5:30 p.m. to consider the Vision Fund recommendations. Decisions made this year will encompass funding for 2019, 2020 and 2021. The council has the authority to appropriate the vision funds as they see fit.
The largest recommendations from the committee was an allocation of $4 million to Rapid City Collective Impact for the One Heart Campus to helpless homeless in Rapid City.
Allender said in the letter the One Heart Campus should be "a top priority for Vision funding."
Other high-dollar recommendations included $3.9 million to Destination Rapid City to improve downtown lighting, nearly $2 million to Youth and Family Services for their new Adams Street facility and $1.65 million to Black Hills Sports for renovations of the Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium baseball field.
The mayor also made a point of recognizing the economic development group Elevate Rapid City, as what he believes should be a priority for vision funds. The committee recommending allocating $900,000 in funds to that group.
"The goals and objectives developed by Elevate are tailor-made to solve some of Rapid City's major problems such as low-paying jobs, the 'brain drain' from local universities and under employment," Allender said in his letter.
The mayor also asked for vision funds totaling between $4.5 million and $6.5 million to fund three city projects.
The first was allocate $1.6 million for upgrades to Dinosaur Park to make it more ADA accessible. The second asked for a nearly $400,000 allocation for the creation of a military appreciation park on the western edge of Memorial Park. The third would be to allocate $2.5 million to $4.5 million for renovations of the city administration building in downtown Rapid City.
The committee's complete recommendations are:
- Rapid City Collective Impact - $4,000,000
- Destination Rapid City - $3,990,000
- Youth and Family Services - $1,950,000
- Black Hills Sports - $1,650,000
- YMCA - $1,100,000
- Elevate Rapid City - $900,000
- Rapid City Club for Boys - $810,000
- Rapid City Area Schools - $750,000
- Black Hills Works - $450,000
- Rapid City Softball Association - $386,000
- Abbott House - $190,000
- Main Street Square - $187,500
- Harney Little League - $100,000
- Rapid City BMX - $78,000
- Canyon Lake Senior Center - $30,000