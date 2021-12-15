Committee OKs purchase of two lots, more money for city hall renovations

Purchasing two lots off of Skyline Drive could help the city with a project now scheduled for 2023.

The Public Works Committee approved the $65,000 purchase Tuesday that the Rapid City Council will again consider Monday night. The lots would help provide right-of-way for the improvements.

Public Works Executive Coordinator Shannon Truax said the Skyline Drive project is in the next five-year Capital Improvement Project plan, and the city is moving into the design phase.

“We don’t have a timeline for construction yet, but when we have the opportunity to acquire these lots to protect the right-of-way and give us leeway to grade additional safety features … we decided to take advantage of it knowing we have that project coming forward in the next five years,” Truax said.

The project will include safety, drainage and roadway improvements for Skyline Drive. Truax said the city doesn’t have the full scope of the project and won’t until the design is completed.

Truax also said the project will be done in three phases, so they expect to see improvements on the entire length of the road by the time the project is complete.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said during the meeting that the city acquired an adjoining property in the last 12-13 months. He said that property, as well as the two lots the council will consider Monday, would prove difficult to construct a home on since they’re quite steep.

During the meeting, the committee also approved an amendment for the second phase of the city hall renovation. The renovation is a Vision Fund project from 2018. Phase two includes the replacement of 49 heat pumps, and lobby and Council Chamber renovation.

The renovation could include new flooring, replacing curtain wall glazing, handrails on existing stairs, updated fabric on sound panels and more in the lobby; an updated council desk, removing the curtain wall and installing sound panels and assisting with a TV wall, updated finishes and updated sound panels in Council Chambers; and investigating any thermal comfort concerns throughout the building, among other items, in regards to HVAC.

The amendment is an increase of $76,616 to total $314,816.

Tech said the third phase of the project is going to be exterior improvements, but the scope of the project is also unknown.

The Rapid City Council will consider all of the committee’s items during its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.

