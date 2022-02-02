Committee OKs spending $1.6 million for southwest police precinct

The Rapid City Police Department is one step closer to its southwest precinct at the corner of Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard.

The Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee approved by a 3-0 vote a $1,655,000 purchase agreement and a letter of intent to enter into a lease agreement for the Security First Bank location at its Wednesday meeting. Council members Darla Drew and Ritchie Nordstrom were absent.

Assistant Police Chief Scott Sitts said the location will help reduce response times for southwest Rapid City. He said response times now could be around 15 minutes.

“Seconds and minutes matter, especially for medical calls that we respond a lot to, someone trying to get into a residence,” he said. “We respond to a lot of critical incidents and the faster we get there, the better it is for our community members and citizens.

The Rapid City Council voted to designate the $1,655,000 at its Oct. 18 meeting for the purchase. Police Chief Don Hedrick proposed the precinct in May during a meeting discussing how the city should spend $20 million in surplus revenue.

Sitts said it’s a perfect spot to reach the west and southern areas of the city. He said Rapid City is capped in the north for growth but has seen development down south.

He said development and expansion out east has placed needs on the department’s radar. He said the response time eastward is within that of north, south and downtown.

“For response time-wise, it’s not our biggest need yet, but we are aware the east side of town is growing and that’s something we definitely have to look at in the future,” Sitts said.

City Attorney Carla Cushman said the city is leasing the building back to the bank while it gets its new facility built on Catron Boulevard and Mount Rushmore Road. Cushman said the lease would be for a short period of time. A public hearing will be held Feb. 21 during a Rapid City Council meeting to consider the lease, according to the resolution of intent.

The committee also approved a request to apply for two federal Assistance to Firefighters grants for the Rapid City Fire Department. One grant is for eight new power cots and power load systems for ambulances for $368,111.12. Federal resources would pay $334,6446 and the department would match with $33,464.

The other is a $70,000 grant to help pay for a one ton 4x4 crew cab vehicle to help tow equipment. Federal resources would provide $63,636 and the fire department would match with $6,363.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson said the department applied for the vehicle grant last year and was denied, but this is the first year requesting the power cots. He said the power system would be safer and reduce the chance of injury for crew members.

He said foresees the department applying for more grants.

“It allows us opportunities to get some equipment that normally we wouldn’t have been able to afford here,” he said.

Culberson said the community is growing quickly and they have many of the same needs as the police department. He said the department is working under a staffing grant that provided six employees, which they would likely apply for again in two years.

“We need equipment, we need stations, we need people. You’ll hear me talk about that a few times over the course of the next few years,” he said.

The Rapid City Council will consider the items from Wednesday’s meeting at its Feb. 7 meeting.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

