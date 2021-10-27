Committee OKs spending $150,000 to help police, firefighters with homeless calls

Over the next two months, a nonprofit would partner with the police and fire departments to provide more resources for the chronically homeless, pending the approval of the Rapid City Council.

The Legal and Finance Committee approved Wednesday a $150,000 contract between the city and Journey On, a two-year-old organization that aims to connect homeless individuals with services and resources. The council will discuss the item at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.

Council member Lance Lehmann, who abstained from the vote and is a volunteer board treasurer for the organization, said Nov. 1 is the target for a trial and pilot program between Journey On and the fire department. If approved, it would start Jan. 1, 2022.

Police Chief Don Hedrick said many but not all the calls the department receives regarding poverty, mental health, substance use and social issues require a police officer.

“We’ve leaned on the criminal justice system to be the primary contact for homelessness in our community, and we’re not going to arrest our way out of homelessness,” Hedrick said. “It’s our job as first responders to serve everyone in our community, and I think we’re going to be able to do that better by partnering with organizations that focus on mentoring, outreach and connecting folks with service providers.”

The agreement would be for one year and include three Journey On members, who would go through training. Hedrick said at first there would be a co-responder model response between Journey On and the police department.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson said the response with the Mobile Medic units would be similar for the initial stages.

“I think eventually the evolution is to get them to where they respond, but we’re not really just trying to look into absolving what we do down there or how we interact with the community,” Culberson said. “We’re really wanting to give the right level of service to these individuals at that point of contact.”

Culberson said the fire department will approach about 21,000 calls this year with many coming from downtown. He estimated that about 40% of the calls are responding to homelessness, chronic inebriation, alcohol and/or drugs.

“It’s a significant call volume driver,” he said. “You can look at that going well, we can change how we’re approaching this and potentially not have to continue to grow the department because we can focus on utilizing some of the proper resources for this.”

Hedrick said about 65% of the police department’s call volume is for homeless-related issues.

He said they’re good at dealing with a crisis in the immediate moment and with incidents where crimes have occurred but being homeless or asking for money are not crimes.

Hedrick also said the departments have been working with Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board and Volunteers of America on this project along with Pennington County Health and Human Services. Culberson said his department has worked with Behavior Management Systems as well.

Lehmann said Journey On has been doing street outreach since May.

Hedrick said the program has been discussed for the past year or so. Mayor Steve Allender proposed the idea during 2022 budget discussions. The council voted to allocate $300,000 to the police department for the project with $150,000 going to Journey On.

Lehmann said Volunteers of America will work as case managers and help with rapid rehousing assistance.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.