Committee opposes proposal to allow more residents to have chickens

A request for city staff to bring forward an amended municipal code to make chickens legal in more areas of Rapid City failed to receive enough support Wednesday after the Legal and Finance Committee voted 2-3 on the recommendation.

Council member Darla Drew, who also chairs the Legal and Finance Committee, made the request. Drew and Ritchie Nordstrom voted in favor of recommending it, while Lance Lehmann, Jason Salamun and Ron Weifenbach voted against it.

While the request failed to receive support in the Legal and Finance Committee, the full City Council will still hear the matter during their 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting, but with a notation that the committee failed to recommend Drew's request.

Rapid City Municipal Code allows residents to keep chickens and other livestock only in areas that are zoned as general agriculture. In those zoned areas, chickens and livestock must be kept 150 feet away from occupied structures and are required to have a minimum lot of three acres.

Drew's request asks city staff to present the City Council with an amendment to the municipal code to reduce the minimum distance for chickens and other fowl to 50 feet from an occupied structure and reduce the land requirement to 0.25 acres.

Drew said her request for the amended municipal code for chickens and other fowl differs from the urban hen ordinance that was brought to the full City Council in July 2020. That ordinance was tabled by the council.

"This is actually what we wanted to do in the first place when we first started talking about this particular amendment or change," Drew said Wednesday. "The ordinance we had before was about allowing chickens and all kinds of restrictions and getting permission. It really became, I think, putting more work in the hands of the (city) staff then what they were willing to take on."

Drew said the issue of allowing more residents to raise chickens is a "young persons thing," noting a growing interest in people wanting to know where their food comes from. She also said amending the municipal code would provide more educational opportunities for students involved in organizations like 4-H, who would like to raise chickens and show them at fairs but are restricted because of the city's requirements.

Salamun said he personally supports the ability for more city residents to raise chickens, but in his role as a city councilor he has to listen to the community as a whole. Salamun said he would prefer to see a more comprehensive plan on chickens with licensing requirements and neighbor permission rather than just opening up a municipal code that lacks additional definitions and oversight for "responsible hen ownership."

"I think in this situation, that it's best to fire bullets before cannonballs — meaning we start small and see how that goes," Salamun said. "And then we learn whether this is a good or bad idea for the community... I'd rather see the whole comprehensive thing in front of me at one time, rather than bits and pieces at a time."

In other business, the Legal and Finance Committee approved recommending changes to the Youth City Council resolution, which would amend the terms of office to match the school calendar and allow the Youth City Council to participate in community events with City Council approval.

The resolution provides a budget for attending events. The 2022 fiscal year city budget already includes $15,000 in funding for the Youth City Council, Lehmann said. He is the council liaison to the Youth City Council.

Pennington County will also contribute $15,000 to the Youth City Council, Lehmann said, bringing the budget to $30,000. The budget would have to receive support from two-thirds of the City Council and any expenditure would require approval from the mayor.

Lehmann said the budget would be used for additional opportunities for the Youth City Council to support community endeavors, experiences in city government and to attend events, trainings and conferences.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

