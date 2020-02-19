Committee passes CAFCO bill after Gov. Noem's testimony for it

“It will encourage producers to talk to their neighbors,” Donahoe said.

Eric Jennings, president of the S.D. Cattlemen’s Association, said too often people believe that concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, are owned by multi-national corporations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Most CAFOs in South Dakota are owned by family farmers,” Jennings said, with many of those expansions designed to bring a son or daughter back to the farm.

The bill was supported by representatives of county commissioners, soybean growers, retailers, bankers, electric cooperatives, corn growers, ethanol producers and chambers of commerce from Brookings, Sioux Falls and Yankton.

One of the farm groups not supporting the bill was the S.D. Stockgrowers Association.

“The status quo is not broken,” said Jeremiah Murphy, representing the stockgrowers. He explained that state government shouldn’t have a role in county zoning.

“The ones that are back home know the best. The ones that are back home aren’t asking for this,” he said.