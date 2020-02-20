Committee rejects Belle Fourche bid to change definition of a legal newspaper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Under the current law, newspapers provide accountability because they are subject to postal audits, Bordewyk said.

“No such occurrence exists if you’re giving the paper away,” Bordewyk said.

Black Hills Pioneer publisher Letitia Lister said her newspaper takes its role in serving Belle Fourche seriously, to the point of adding reporting staff as well as a full-time legal notice clerk.

“I do not want to see what is defined as a legal newspaper watered down,” she said.

Committee members were hesitant to change state law to accommodate one newspaper. Rep. Lana Greenfield, R-Doland, asked if the change in the law would allow free shopping news publications to publish legal notices.

Bordewyk said it wouldn’t be limited to free shoppers, but coffee shop newsletters would be eligible as well.

“It’s not just Mr. Cole’s publication,” he said. “I don’t know that you want to go down that road.”

Rep. Doug Barthel, R-Sioux Falls, said he was sympathetic to the situation in Belle Fourche, but he didn’t want to see legal notices in free publications.