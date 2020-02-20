Committee rejects bill to make ingestion a misdemeanor

PIERRE | Ingesting illegal drugs will remain a felony in South Dakota after the Senate Judiciary Committee defeated a bill to make it a misdemeanor.

SB115 would have made the first offense a Class 1 misdemeanor, the second offense within 10 years would have mandatory jail time and a third offense within 10 years would be a Class 6 felony. Currently ingesting is a Class 5 or Class 6 felony depending on the drug.

“This bill, I believe, is absolutely consistent with Gov. Noem’s request that legislators try to deal with the methamphetamine issue we’re having throughout South Dakota,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton.

Kennedy said that South Dakota has more than 350 prison inmates serving sentences for ingesting, many of them in the women’s prison which is full. According to Legislative Research Council figures, passing SB115 would save the state $23 million over 10 years and counties $7.6 million over 10 years.

Once the prison sentence is done, Kennedy said, it’s almost impossible for a former inmate to get a job, find a place to live or get a bank loan.

“We’ve created a mountain that almost no one can climb,” he said. “You cannot incarcerate your way out of this problem.”

