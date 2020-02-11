Committee rejects bill to review some energy projects after 10 years

PIERRE | Projects approved by the Public Utilities Commission but not started within 10 years would need to go through the approval process again according to SB126. Tuesday morning the Senate Judiciary Committee defeated the bill.

Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said the bill was needed because “a lot can change in 10 years.” Heinert noted that when the Keystone XL Pipeline project was approved in 2010, oil was at $73.75 a barrel. Tuesday morning, Heinert said the price was $50.44 a barrel adding that domestic oil production has doubled in the last 10 years.

According to Heinert, the arguments for the pipeline have changed.

“They darn sure don’t have the accurate data,” he said.

Rebecca Terk, representing Dakota Rural Action, noted that PUC permits never expire.

“There needs to be some sort of process to look at these permits that have been issued by the PUC in the past,” Terk said.

Drew Duncan, representing TC Energy, the owner of the Keystone Pipeline, said the company has already gone through a rigorous permitting process.

“Passing bills to get at one particular project is not good policy,” Duncan said.