Committee rejects Ravnsborg's bill to restrict presumptive probation

Ravnsborg responded that he's trying to "change the paradigm" with his bill.

"It's going to flip it on its head. If we put it out there that they're already all cooperating, it's going to be reversed and they're going to know, if I sell this, they've got to cooperate and if I'm selling drugs to them, they may then turn on me," Ravnsborg said.

Defendants aren't cooperating with law enforcement because they know they're going to get a deal with probation, Ravnsborg said. The state is stuck in the middle where it can't put the defendants in jail, but they aren't being sent to treatment, he said. Drug users need treatment, but law enforcement needs to be able to pursue the people who are starting people down the path of using drugs, he said.

I agree that we cannot incarcerate our way out of this problem, but I also believe we cannot treat our way out of this problem," Ravnsborg said.

Eric Whitcher, director of the Pennington County Public Defender's Office, said drug dealers will continue to be in South Dakota as long as people continue to use drugs. He questioned why law enforcement continues to ask for more tools to help them when South Dakota already arrests more people and has tougher drug laws than any other state.