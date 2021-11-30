Committee to consider chicken-related changes to municipal code

Hens will return to the Rapid City Council chambers Wednesday during the Legal and Finance Committee meeting.

Council member Darla Drew requested an amendment to the Rapid City Municipal Code to reduce the minimum distance for keeping chickens or other fowl from an occupied structure from 150 feet to 50 feet and to reduce the minimum lot size from 3 acres to 0.25 acres.

This item is not the same as the urban hen ordinance, which was brought back for discussion in July 2020 after a six-year hiatus. The council tabled the ordinance that would have allowed residents to have up to six chickens in their backyards in November with no date set for further action.

Livestock, chicken and other fowl are allowed within city limits in general agricultural zones, although they’re currently required to be at least 150 feet away from a building or structure occupied by people and are required to have a minimum lot that’s 3 acres.

The amendment item on the agenda does not have any attachments to it. Drew declined to comment.

The committee will also consider a resolution that would approve a budget for the Rapid City Youth City Council. The Rapid City Council could appropriate money for the youth council to spend with guidelines to spend it on more youth engagement in municipal government, help youth gain experience in city government, provide members the ability to attend trainings and conference, and create more opportunities to treat youth as partners in municipal government.

A proposal to spend money would require a two-thirds majority of the youth council voting members. It would also need to be approved by the mayor.

Council member Lance Lehmann, who serves as the council liaison to the Youth City Council, said the group will have $15,000 allocated from the city. He said the county agreed to match the funds giving the youth council a total of $30,000 effective Jan. 1, 2022.

"The adult mentors assumed the youth members would sit on the dais and run their mouths when in fact they want to be actively involved," Lehmann said. "This is an ambitious group of kids."

The resolution includes a procedure for the youth city council to sponsor community events and change the body’s framework.

The council would have at least five voting members and up to 18. There would be one Rapid City Council liaison and an administrative coordinator who would be non-voting members. Voting members would need to be between 14 and 18, attend a secondary school that serves Rapid City residents, live within city limits or are homeschooled. There would be two members in the 9th grade, two in the 10th, two in the 11th and at least two in the 12th.

Current members with a term scheduled to expire in December would have their term extended until May 31, 2022 and those whose terms expire in December 2022 would have an extended term to May 31, 2023. However, if a current member reaches the age of 19 during their term, they will not be eligible to serve.

Voting members would serve a term length of one year.

Lehmann said this will allow students on the council to finish their terms at the end of the school year.

Members of the youth council will be selected by a Selection Committee that could choose to increase or decrease the number of members. The committee would include at least one Common Council liaison, Rapid City Area Schools Youth Engagement Coordinator and at least four residents of the city approved by the coordinator.

