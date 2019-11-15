No action was taken Thursday evening when the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Board was asked to consider changing the name of Founders Park to Ancestors Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Beigler told those in attendance that the city has a policy that covers renaming venues. That policy states that the action originates with the advisory board and, if it is successful there, goes to the city council for approval. After discussion Thursday night, the board made no motion on the proposal, but it did express a desire to have work sessions to further discuss the idea.
Laura Armstrong, a member of the city council, brought the idea of renaming the park to the advisory board in September and the process began. Thursday night, Armstrong presented the renaming application packet along with dozens of signature on letters of support from community members.
Founders Park was established by the Leadership Rapid City Class of 2001. Funding was secured and the park was named for the founders of Rapid City.
According to the document provided by Armstrong, "The name Founders Park recognizes Rapid City's Founding Fathers, which unfortunately, disregards the history of the indigenous population," Armstrong said. "While this request doesn't intend to disrespect the historic forefathers, it is important to recognize the presence and significance of our Native American history."
She went on to say that an Ancestors Park would recognize and honor all of our relatives and bring a sense of inclusiveness and unity to Rapid City.
Council member Greg Strommen, a liaison to the advisory board, said he didn't believe the proposal achieved inclusiveness.
"I don't believe that this is 100 percent supported by any particular cultural group," Strommen said. "I have spoken to several of my friends who happen to be Native American and they don't see any reason to do it. I have talked to other people who don't think it is a good idea to do it."
A couple of residents in the audience also took issue with renaming the park.
"How does this make this more inclusive?" Kirby Johnson asked. "Who is it excluding?"
Armstrong pointed out that the park ignores Native American history from before white settlers came to the area.
"There was an Oshkosh camp there," Armstrong said. "The original Black Hills Pow Wow started in that area."
"I just don't understand why they have to change the name," Johnson said. "Like Harney Peak. Why did they change it from Harney Peak?"
"If we know better now, shouldn't we do better?" Armstong argued.
Johnson countered that he doesn't believe the name Founders Park hurts anyone.
"It is hurting people?" asked Bobby Jean Jarvinen. "It hurts the Native American population. It bothers them that Founders Park is white culture and colonization culture. We all have ancestors. We don't all have founders."
"Our intention is not to cause conflict. If anything your questions are valid," Armstrong said. "It is important to ask those questions."
Johnson said he thinks this is just like southern states' response to Confederate monuments.
"They have done it down in the south," Johnson said. "They have taken away all the Confederate monuments. You can't rewrite history."
Armstrong said her group wasn't trying to rewrite history but to include all of the history from the area.
Glenn Goehring had a different problem with the idea. He said he was concerned with the financial impact of the change with park signs and maps having to change. He was also concerned with the branding of the businesses in the area that carry the Founders Park name.
"All we are doing is creating a financial burden on all parties," Goehring said. "To speak to his point about Black Elk Peak. I'm sorry but that is Harney Peak. It's not necessarily based on the premise of a good person, but it is a place I know and understand. Changing the name doesn't fix anything. If you want to be inclusive find another way to do it without throwing money at it."
Tasha Swanson brought an idea to the board to maintain the Founders Park name on one side of the creek and name the other side Ancestors Park with a bridge connecting the two parks.
"Then we could talk about how they came together to change the city," Swanson said. "It includes the founders and on the other side of the river we talk about the cool things in all the caves and the cliff face and all of the things that were there before."
Jarvinen said she was part of the class that helped support the original idea of the park, including the name for the park.
"I was part of Ann Stanton's project for Leadership Rapid City and people have asked why we didn't do this in the beginning," she said. "That is the reason I am here tonight. I was part of that discussion in front of this same group. Native Americans aren't included because we didn't do our due diligence. I am here to right a wrong."
She said that she has since become more involved and learned more about the area's history.
"We didn't know then, but now is the time to correct it," she said.
Strommen said he didn't think Thursday's meeting was doing what the group wanted.
"I think it is self-evident here that this isn't doing anything for reconciliation. It is causing more division," Stromman said. "I like the idea about the separate designation on the other side of the creek with the symbolic bridge. This area has been developed and branded as Founders Park district. Streets have the Founders Park name. This concept is fine, but it doesn't have to be renaming Founders Park. This can be handled a lot differently and more effectively and achieve real reconciliation."
Armstrong said her goal was to bring the community together behind true history, not rewrite history. She presented letters of support to the board. The board made a motion and voted unanimously to continue the discussions in work sessions in the future.