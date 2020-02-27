Committee to recommend audit letter to City Council

Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee approved a recommendation to the City Council on Wednesday to authorize the mayor and the city's chief financial officer to sign an engagement letter with a local company to complete the city's 2019 audit.
The engagement letter is with Rapid City-based Ketel Thorstenson. The City Council previously awarded the one-year contract to Ketel on Jan. 21 after another out-of-state audit company was considered.
The City Council tabled a three-year proposal on Dec. 16, 2019 that would have changed the audit firm to the out-of-state company with an increased cost of nearly $24,000 over the term of the agreement.
The city has used Ketel Thorstenson to complete the annual audits for the past nine years. When the city solicited bids for a three-year term for the 2019-2021 fiscal audits, Ketel Thorstenson was the lowest bidder of four companies.
However, the city's finance officer, Pauline Sumption, recommended the City Council approve the contract with the next-lowest bidder — Eide Bailly, which is based in Fargo, N.D., and has an office in Sioux Falls.
The bid from Eide Bailly was $8,761 more than the bid from Ketel Thorstenson. Additionally, Eide Bailly would require $5,000 per year for travel and out-of-pocket expenses over three years.
In total, Eide Bailly's contract for audit services would cost the city $23,761 more than what was offered from Ketel Thorstenson.
In a Nov. 25, 2019 memo to Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and City Council members, Sumption wrote the city needs to "implement a rotation in the audit firm used as suggested by the Government Finance Officers Association," even though there is an increased cost, and the audit firm is not local.
During the Dec. 16 meeting, concerns were raised by city council members about the increased cost and awarding the contract to an out-of-state firm. The council directed the city's finance department to go back, review and re-evaluate the proposals.
