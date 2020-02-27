Committee to recommend audit letter to City Council

Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee approved a recommendation to the City Council on Wednesday to authorize the mayor and the city's chief financial officer to sign an engagement letter with a local company to complete the city's 2019 audit.

The engagement letter is with Rapid City-based Ketel Thorstenson. The City Council previously awarded the one-year contract to Ketel on Jan. 21 after another out-of-state audit company was considered.

The City Council tabled a three-year proposal on Dec. 16, 2019 that would have changed the audit firm to the out-of-state company with an increased cost of nearly $24,000 over the term of the agreement.

The city has used Ketel Thorstenson to complete the annual audits for the past nine years. When the city solicited bids for a three-year term for the 2019-2021 fiscal audits, Ketel Thorstenson was the lowest bidder of four companies.

However, the city's finance officer, Pauline Sumption, recommended the City Council approve the contract with the next-lowest bidder — Eide Bailly, which is based in Fargo, N.D., and has an office in Sioux Falls.

The bid from Eide Bailly was $8,761 more than the bid from Ketel Thorstenson. Additionally, Eide Bailly would require $5,000 per year for travel and out-of-pocket expenses over three years.