The Rapid City Public Works and Legal and Finance committees voted this week to send several items to the full city council to consider Monday night.
The Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance has been part of the city's affordable housing plan for months. The ordinance regulating ADUs was approved Wednesday by the Legal and Finance Committee. The Planning Commission passed the measure 6-3, but all five council members on the Finance Committee voted to send it to the council for final approval.
An accessory dwelling unit is defined in the ordinance as a subordinate dwelling that has its own cooking, sleeping, and sanitation facilities. It also must be:
• Within or attached to a single-family residential building; or
• Within a detached accessory structure associated with a single-family dwelling that is smaller than the primary structure and on a permanent foundation.
The ADU ordinance also does not allow for leases for fewer than 28 days.
Fire Chief Rod Seals also presented a write-off list that will erase about $800,000 in uncollected ambulance bills.
Seals said there are many reasons why these bills, about 1,200 total, can't be collected.
"It is a waste of time and money to continue to try to collect bills we know can't be collected," Seals told the committee. He said 827 of the bills were beyond the statute of limitations to collect a debt, 316 were for those who were deceased with no estate, and 18 were for bankrupt patients. Seals said these non-payments do affect the price others are charged by the ambulance service.
"Many times in the past these write-offs have gained the attention of the media as well as the keyboard warriors on social media who don’t understand why we perform for them and spread their love of negativity," Chief Seals said in a memo to the committee. "It has nothing to do with our ability to manage the ambulance operation effectively; it has everything to do with zero ability of the patient to pay the bill due to the aforementioned reasons. Once it is confirmed that we will never be able to collect this money, removing it from the books eliminates us thinking that we may receive money. It also keeps us from spending any more time or resources in trying to collect it."
In the Public Works Committee meeting, the item that generated the most discussion was a fireworks show planned for July 4, 2020. The city's investment of $30,000 for the show hasn't changed over the years, but council member Laura Armstrong wanted the committee to consider whether the city was using its money wisely with a July 4 event.
Armstrong pointed out how many other local groups already host fireworks shows on Independence Day, including the return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore in 2020. She also pointed out that in the past the city had moved its fireworks show to New Year's Eve during dry years.
"We are spending $30,000 for less than half an hour of fireworks," Armstrong said. "I don't want to seem unpatriotic, but with others doing this already, it might not be the best use of that money."
Council member Bill Evans said when the fireworks display is coordinated with performances by local groups, the crowd is often 4,000 to 5,000 people.
"There are so few times that we come together to celebrate," Evans said. "These events become iconic."
John Roberts agreed.
"I am the only one here from when we did stop doing the show," Roberts said. "We had an upswelling from citizens who wanted it back. This is one of the few things we do that everyone can participate in."
Roberts said he would recommend talking to a few residents before recommending any changes.
Armstrong said she wasn't trying to take anything away, she just thought that it was worth considering moving the event to New Year's Eve to make it more special.
The committee voted unanimously to send the measure that calls for a July 4 fireworks show to the council for final approval.