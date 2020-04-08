Communication lacks between city, state government, Allender says

Allender criticized the lack of communication between the city and state government about the status of National Guard facilities Wednesday.

"I'll admit that there's really no communication. We aren't asking and they aren't telling the specifics about this," Allender said. "When we learned that the National Guard would be building hospital beds in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, I combined that with the comment from Monument Health that it would be advantageous to have additional space on campus as opposed to off.

"When I mentioned that Monday, it may have been more of an assumption. I don't know if the governor meant where in town, or where in the state, but we have been told Rapid City and Sioux Falls are the two locations."

Social distancing at parks

Allender said the city has taken multiple steps to limit close contact with others in city parks, but many are not following the guidelines to keep six feet apart. Specifically, the mayor said Founders Park is an area of concern, where people are gathering in parking lots, crowding food trucks and playing group sports.

The city does not wish to intervene and keep people from enjoying park amenities, Allender said. He asked the public to make smart decisions and stay away from these large gatherings.