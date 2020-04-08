Communication lacks between city, state government, Allender says

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday there has been no communication between city and state government on the placement of National Guard emergency hospital facilities to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.
On April 3, Gov. Kristi Noem announced she would deploy the South Dakota National Guard to help build hospitals around the state, starting in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
During a Monday press conference, Allender said he had been in contact with Monument Health, where the National Guard was planning on building a temporary 100-bed facility on the grounds of the hospital. Allender also said Monument Health was speaking to the National Guard about alternative locations for additional beds.
However at Noem's Tuesday press conference, the governor said she was unsure when or where the National Guard facilities will be built.
“We do have facilities that are appropriate in Rapid City and in Sioux Falls. You will know when we’re ready to let the public know how that is going,” Noem said Tuesday.
Allender criticized the lack of communication between the city and state government about the status of National Guard facilities Wednesday.
"I'll admit that there's really no communication. We aren't asking and they aren't telling the specifics about this," Allender said. "When we learned that the National Guard would be building hospital beds in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, I combined that with the comment from Monument Health that it would be advantageous to have additional space on campus as opposed to off.
"When I mentioned that Monday, it may have been more of an assumption. I don't know if the governor meant where in town, or where in the state, but we have been told Rapid City and Sioux Falls are the two locations."
Social distancing at parks
Allender said the city has taken multiple steps to limit close contact with others in city parks, but many are not following the guidelines to keep six feet apart. Specifically, the mayor said Founders Park is an area of concern, where people are gathering in parking lots, crowding food trucks and playing group sports.
The city does not wish to intervene and keep people from enjoying park amenities, Allender said. He asked the public to make smart decisions and stay away from these large gatherings.
"Don't push us into a corner that causes us to be reactive because it would be very easy to close down that park and start policing, chasing people out of there and issuing citations," Allender said. "That is just a very negative way and unnecessary way to try and deal with this."
Trash collection
Public Works Director Dale Tech announced Wednesday several landfill and solid waste collection changes in response to COVID-19.
Tech said collections staff will no longer exit their vehicles to retrieve garbage bags that are not in the city-issued trash containers. All trash materials must be in the containers.
Additionally, the city will only allow for one utility bill to be used for free disposal of a car load or pickup load of refuse at the city landfill. Multiple use of utility bills for multiple trips will no longer be allowed, Tech said.
"Vehicle traffic at our solid waste facility has doubled in recent days," he said. "If this increased traffic and increased staff exposure continues, the city may have to temporarily suspend use of utility bills for 'free' disposal until the crisis has passed."
Yard waste drop-off at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North have also been suspended until further notice. Tech said the sites promote the congregation of large numbers of people, which is a contradiction of CDC social distancing guidelines.
"Now more than ever, the city's solid waste services are essential to the functioning and health of our community," Tech said. "Minimizing any negative impact to the city of Rapid City's ability to continue to provide these services is critical. The expected increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases will impact our solid waste division staff the same as the rest of the community. It is likely the solid waste division will see a reduction in available workforce through direct COVID-19 cases or self-quarantine requirements resulting from direct contact.
"Therefore, it is important and necessary the city take these steps to minimize impacts and exposure both to the public and to our essential staff members."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
