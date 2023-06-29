Verizon and Golden West announced projects to provide better broadband and wideband services to the Black Hills area and across the state.

Verizon plans to bring higher speeds and greater capacity to residents and visitors including Pine Ridge, and Golden West is expanding their wideband services near Rapid City and Hill City.

“Effective communication is crucial for law enforcement,” Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said. “Cellular coverage has historically been a challenge in the Black Hills and sparsely populated, rural areas that we serve. We greatly appreciate the investment of wireless carriers working to improve life-saving coverage in Pennington County.”

Residents in Pine Ridge, Aberdeen and Parkston will be able to experience Verizon’s 5G services for the first time with higher speeds, greater capacity and network reliability, the company said.

With this service, people are able to download large documents, stream movies in HD audio and video, and conduct video chats and video conferencing calls with clear sound and video on their mobile device.

“Our focus is deploying across the country," Dean Brauer, vice president of engineering and operations for Verizon, said. "Our deployment plan is to make sure we hit the most people, where our customers live and work, and offer that opportunity for that enhanced service on the mobility side and also on the wireless side."

Verizon will be deploying these services to multiple South Dakota markets and will add more bandwidth once its licensed spectrum is available, planning to have these available at the end of this year.

For customers in South Dakota, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access to the mobile service as well as Verizon's new Home Internet service.

"In South Dakota, Verizon is a preferred provider," Brauer said. "We've offered wireless services there for a very long time and we continue to expand and enhance our technology. We are doing our best to make sure that we have a great number of customers in South Dakota. We want to make sure they're fully taken care of, and we want to make sure they have access to the latest and greatest technologies."

Golden West has three projects that are starting to bring broadband internet access to nearly 700 homes and businesses in the Black Hills area.

These projects have received funding from grants with the State of South Dakota.

People will be brought high-speed broadband internet east of Rapid City and south and east of Hill City. Subscribers can select internet speed options from 250 Mbps to up to 1 Gbps, or 1 Gig.

“Parts of Western South Dakota have remained the most challenging and expensive areas to expand basic broadband,” State Senator Helene Duhamel, (R-Dist. 32), said. “Digital deserts! We are gratified that providers continue to access state grant funds and partner to help us realize this goal of bringing broadband to the entire state. Every South Dakota student, family and business depends on it.”

The state awarded Golden West with a total of $13.7 million for the three projects from the Connect S.D. Broadband program. Golden West will pay for the remaining costs that can’t be covered by the grant money.

Connect S.D. is a broadband expansion program that identifies the areas in South Dakota that still need better broadband services. The state made grant funds available to help offset the cost of constructing networks in those areas.

"Twenty years ago, broadband internet capability was a nice to have item and broadband really has transitioned to a must have, in terms of participation in today's society to some degree," Golden West CEO Denny Law said. "Whether that be access to educational information, healthcare information, entertainment options, communication with others far and wide. Really to just participate in today's society, I think it's necessary to have a broadband connection."

Golden West looked at some areas that were adjacent to its existing service areas and identified where they could possibly expand their network.

The project to the east of Rapid City plans to bring services to about 400 locations. The projects runs along U.S. Highway 44 and extends from southwest of New Underwood to the east edge of Rapid Valley with the small town of Caputa in the middle.

Around Hill City, the projects will connect 280 locations, extending south of town along S.D. Highway 385 and east along S.D. Highway 323.

"It's not just enough to have either a substandard speed or capability or maybe a wireless or a cell phone connection. It's not enough," Law said. "It doesn't provide the robust network capabilities necessary to do it and it requires an investment. In robust networks, our network of choices is fiber optic. So we have been and continue to construct fiber optic connectivity directly to residents and businesses within our service area. And that's also the type of network we plan to construct to these locations."

People interested in the new internet services can complete two different forms based on what project they fall into: goldenwest.com/east-rapid and goldenwest.com/hill-city. You will fill out a form to indicate your interest and be kept informed.

Those who preorder services east of Rapid City should have broadband connection by late 2024. Some residents who preorder around Hill City might have services late 2024 as well, but work will continue through 2025.