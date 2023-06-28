Cities in the Black Hills have different regulations regarding fireworks around the Fourth of July, like what can be set off in city limits and where you can be.

Emergency Services Communication Center will host a special line dedicated to information related to fireworks again this year. People can call (605) 394-2151, option 9, or call 211 directly for answers to fireworks-related questions like what’s legal, where and public displays in the area.

As for cities or counties, there might be different regulations to follow.

Under South Dakota Codified Law 34-37-19, Pennington County resolution allows the discharge of fireworks when the grassland fire index conditions are low, moderate, high or very high from June 27 to July 9.

Within the Black Hills Fire Protection District, state-codified law prohibits the sale and discharge of fireworks. This is roughly anything west of Highway 79 from Hot Springs to about I-90, Exit 61. The boundary follows I-90 east of Black Hawk and Piedmont.

For Rapid City, setting off fireworks in city limits up to one mile outside the city limits is not permitted, except the “novelty” type.

Novelty fireworks include snaps, caps, pull-a-parts and fireworks you can toss on the ground.

For further clarification, people can call the Emergency Services Communication Center or Rapid City Fire Department, Fire and Life Safety Division at (605) 394-5233.

The illegal use of fireworks is an offense punishable by a fine of up to $500, 30 days in jail or both.

City and County law enforcement will have an increased evening presence in areas within the one-mile radius of Rapid City’s limits, including parts of Rapid Valley. Citations may be issued after 11 p.m. or any time of day when someone is reckless or negligent with fireworks.

Box Elder allows the discharge of fireworks inside city limits and on private property with the permission of the landowner July 1-4 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. If grassland fire danger rating exceeds “High”, private or citizen use of fireworks is prohibited.

Within the city of Custer, fireworks are not permitted within the city and one mile beyond the city limits.

Hill City, Keystone and Wall only allow novelty fireworks within their city limits like sparklers, party poppers and snappers.

Selling fireworks in New Underwood is not allowed before June 27 and after July 5. People in New Underwood city limits can only set of fireworks June 27 to July 5. Violating this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor and in dry years the Council may, by Resolution, ban the use of fireworks within the city limits. Call for more information (605) 754-6777.

Spearfish prohibits fireworks within its city limits and the Black Hills Fire Protection District.

Fireworks are also not allowed on Belle Fourche Reservoir lands. This includes Rocky Point State Recreation Area, Belle Fourche Dam and lands directly managed by the Bureau of Reclamation.

Federal regulation restricts owning or using fireworks on Reclamation lands and bodies of water. Permanent reservoir-wide restrictions allow for more consistent law enforcement and reduces the risk of fire at the reservoir.

For more information regarding restrictions and other issues at Belle Fourche Reservoir, call Jay Leasure, Bureau of Reclamation, at (605) 519-5504. For questions about Rocky Point Recreation Area, contact Brad Nelson at South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, (605) 641-0023.