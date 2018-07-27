Four inductions will be made into the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame during ceremonies in the county fairgrounds grandstand beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. The program is open to the public.
The inductees include the Dawes County Historical Society for its many years of gathering materials that tell how agriculture has developed in the county. Also sparking the decision to honor the Historical Society were its efforts the past two or so years to preserve and display the ingenious machinery that was built by Marcus Cain, a farmer on the Table south of Chadron years ago.
Pat and Jackie Cullan, whose family purchased the farm nearly 50 years ago, also will go into the Hall of Fame for donating the machinery that is now at the Historical Society museum two miles south of Chadron.
In addition, the Historical Society will honor Charlie and Pam Littrel of Chadron during the program by placing their names on the new Wall of Fame at the museum. Littrel Construction provided the equipment to transport Cain’s creations to the museum and also did the groundwork prior to the construction of the Cullan-Littrel Building where the machinery has been placed. Pam will be cited for coordinating the society’s monthly radio show on KCSR’s Community Focus and often serving as a volunteer at the museum.
Crawford also will be in the spotlight at Sunday’s program.
Heritage Seed, owned by Emery and Sybil Fox, along with Brooke and Jody Bass will be among those inducted. The Basses are being recognized for the leadership they’ve provided for nearly 20 years to keep the Old West Trail Rodeo on July 3 and 4 going strong.
Heritage Seed and its predecessors have been a fixture in Crawford and Dawes County for approximately 70 years. The Foxes purchased it in 1992 and have expanded the business, strengthening its standing as one of the region’s outstanding agribusinesses.
“Mostly what we do is buy quality seed from local producers, clean it and treat it and resell it to them. We also sell to like-customers who live a little farther away,” said Emery Fox, a Sioux County native who was a salesman for what was then Arrow Seed for six years before he and his wife purchased the firm and changed the name to Heritage Seed.
Over the years, the Foxes have grown the customer base to include a network of outlying businesses from Valentine to Casper and from Rapid City to Sidney that make Heritage Seed products available in their stores.
Heritage Seed also cleans and sells grains for planting, introduces improved varieties of seeds, has one of the area’s largest selections of insecticides and pesticides and sells an array of bedding plants each May.
Brooke Bass is president of the Old West Trail Rodeo board and his wife Jody is the secretary. Those duties keep them hopping much of the year, but they have embraced the responsibilities and appreciate the contributions and support that many provide.
They are especially grateful for the other board members—co-vice presidents Jay Dee Smith and Rick Sample and treasurer Bruce Hoffman. In addition, the Basses’ teen-age son, Travon, who has grown up helping at the rodeo and assumes more responsibilities each year.
“There aren’t a lot of us on the rodeo board, but we have long list of people who are always willing to help,” said Brooke, who has lived in and around Crawford all of his 49 years. “It’s a team effort. The whole community pitches in and makes it (the rodeo) happen.”
Information in this year’s rodeo program was a testimony to what Bass says. Nearly 50 businesses, organizations and couples were listed as rodeo sponsors for their monetary support. Forty more helped in various ways with the queen contest, and that’s just the beginning.
Many others were given special thanks for their contributions that range from providing equipment to move bleachers and panels and prepare the arena grounds, donating hay for the livestock, making sure the sound system works, selling parking spots and providing livestock and tabulating the results during the popular Junior Fun Day that precedes the rodeo. Fun Day drew up to 300 participants again this year.
The Crawford Fire Department’s fireworks display is another staple following the July 4 rodeo.
Marcus Cain was a charter inductee into the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1989, although he had died 10 years earlier at age 82. He was recognized as a mechanical genius who was well ahead of his time. Long before these items were being manufactured he created labor-saving equipment that also reduced the time needed to both plant and harvest his crops.
Cain claimed he had to build his own machinery “because I couldn’t buy what I wanted. What I could buy wouldn’t be big enough or work the way I wanted it to.”
Early inventions included a potato harvester that dug and sacked potatoes with the assistance of just one person and one of the nation’s first self-propelled combines that he said could cut 100 acres of grain in a day.
In the 1930s, Cain also built his own refinery that converted crude oil he purchased in Wyoming into gasoline, tractor fuel and heavy distillate. Besides using them for his own needs, he sold the refined products farmers and ranchers over a wide territory.
In addition, he constructed a 30,000-bushel capacity grain elevator.
Cain also built his own tractors, ones that provided plenty of power.
The first had a GMC diesel 671 engine at each end and produced over 400 horsepower. Cain said he used it for at least 30 years. The second, which he developed from a World War II Army retriever tank, was powered by twin six-cylinder engines that produced 440 horsepower.
The latter tractor is among the pieces of equipment the Cullans contributed to the historical society and is now displayed in the new building at the museum. Other items include a stubble cutter and a rototiller that would plow, pack and plant in one operation. Cain described it as leaving the ground “just like a garden.”
Three trucks, all of which Cain modified, also are in the museum collection. He initially made one of them into a “haystacker” that was complete with a push-off. He later converted it into what he called a “grain drill filler” that made his scoop shovel obsolete. It both cleaned and augured the grain into the trio of 12-foot drills that he pulled behind his powerful tractors when he planted wheat.