Individuals and organizations inducted into the Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame appeared touched by the honor Sunday during the ceremony at the fairgrounds.
This year’s inductees included Heritage Seed in Crawford, Brooke and Jody Bass of Crawford, Pat and Jackie Cullan of southern Dawes County and the Dawes County Historical Society. The ceremony during the Dawes County Fair also served as the first-time induction for the Historical Society’s Wall of Fame, with Charlie and Pam Littrel taking that honor.
The inductions of the Cullans and the Dawes County Historical Society, as well as Littrel’s recognition on the Wall of Fame were all connected with the preservation of the Marcus Cain equipment. Pat and Jackie Cullan donated the equipment to the Historical Society in an effort to preserve it, and the museum said yes they would take it and construct a building to house it, said master of ceremonies Don Huls.
Cain invented and built several pieces of farm equipment to save labor and time in the planting and harvesting of his crops. His inventions included a potato harvester that dug and sacked potatoes with just one person and one of the country’s first self-propelled combines with a 20-foot header. He also built his own refinery and constructed a 30,000 bushel capacity grain elevator that included a dryer and a single motor to fill its nine bins. The collection also includes trucks and tractors.
The equipment was still on the “Cain Place” when the Cullans purchased the farm in 1972 and it remained there until recently. A fundraising effort by the Historical Society made the construction of the Cain-Littrel Building possible to house the equipment at the museum for future generations to see.
Charlie and Pam Littrel, owners of Littrel Construction, helped build the building and hauled the Cain equipment from the farm to the museum site. That, along with their other contributions to the Historical Society over the years, earned them the first spot on the museum’s new Wall of Fame.
“This was a project for the whole community,” said Sharon Rickenbach of the Dawes County Historical Society about the Cain project. “Everyone stepped forward.”
The cooperation it took among a variety of individuals and organizations to preserve the Cain equipment is indicative of the cooperation and contributions made by many individuals, businesses and organizations in northwest Nebraska every day, Huls said.
“Take all of that out of northwest Nebraska and you don’t have much,” he said.
Brooke and Jody Bass were recognized by the Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame for working diligently to keep the Old West Trail Rodeo going. They have been involved with the event since 1999, and are officers on the OWTR board. The rodeo has been staged for 72 years and is the third oldest rodeo in Nebraska and the only PRCA event in the state on July 4.
“We are honored to be inducted,” Jody said. The rodeo benefits the entire county, and it’s possible only through the year-round work by their fellow board members, volunteers and other supporters, including previous board members.
“They set the standard, and we had some pretty big shoes to fill,” Jody said.
Heritage Seed owners Emery and Sybil Fox likewise said they were touched to be inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame.
“I am honored beyond words. It’s a very good feeling,” Emery said, adding his thanks to all of his customers over the years who have made it possible to stay in business.
Heritage Seed buys seed from local producers, cleans, treats and resells it. The Fox family purchased the business in 1992. It was originally started in the 1940s by Frank Gue and went by the name Star Seed. Gue sold the business to Dakota Improved Seed in 1954, a name it retained through a few owners until Jim Girardin of Broken Bow purchased it and named it Arrow Seed in 1984.